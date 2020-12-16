You are the owner of this article.
Matthew Hensley: Don't give the wrong gift this year

MATTHEW HENSLEY

Do they want something sentimental or utilitarian?

Maybe a shirt. What’s their size? What color would they wear? Scratch that. Let’s look at books. Or a movie.

Finding the perfect gift can be difficult ahead of Christmas. But there’s one thing no one wants to get this year: COVID-19.

That’s why it’s important for those hosting or attending Christmas gatherings to get tested.

Getting your nose swabbed is no more than an irritant and it can make sure you don’t have the virus and won’t inadvertently spread it.

Yes, you should take other precautions, especially if you’re visiting people you seldom see. For most, wearing a mask while not chowing down on a holiday meal is no more than an inconvenience. And there’s a good chance you’ll already have to speak up for a favorite uncle or grandparent anyway, so being 6 feet away from them while hollering won’t change too much.

But getting tested and staying home if you’re sick is a key measure too few are doing, as evidenced by how many days we’ve seen percent positives above 20% as of late.

Christmas is just nine days away and it might take a few days to get results, so plan accordingly. For information on where you can get tested, visit scdhec.gov/findatest, call your local health care provider or visit the county health department.

And if you do test positive, you can spread cheer instead of germs through a virtual visit or a phone call. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is actually urging people to spend the holidays with those they live with and rely on other means to celebrate with those who don’t.

While most who contract this virus won’t face serious illness, some will die from it and we should all do our part in keeping it from spreading. No one wants to hasten someone’s last Christmas.

Contact Managing Editor Matthew Hensley at 864-943-2529 or on Twitter @IJMattHensley.

