Matthew Hensley: Did you travel over Thanksgiving or attend a gathering? Consider getting tested

At this point, the biggest food holiday of the year is in the rear-view and we’re hurtling toward Christmas, which is just 23 days away.

Many of us are already decorating and gift buying full-tilt.

But before we get too far from Thanksgiving, I want to encourage those who traveled or spent extended time unmasked around those who don’t live with them to get tested. This recommendation comes from the state Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Novel coronavirus case levels remain at their highest levels since the summer, and if we want to slow spread, it is important that more people get tested so those with the virus can isolate until they are no longer contagious, especially for those who are asymptomatic and presymptomatic and don’t know they can spread COVID-19

While I didn’t travel and ate my turkey and fixings with those who live with me, I got myself tested over the holiday. My wife developed what appeared to be a bad cold, and while she didn’t have a fever or loss of taste or smell, we both got tested Friday as a precaution.

We live in Clinton and the nearest open testing site that didn’t require an appointment was in Newberry, so that’s where we went.

There was no line when we got there, perhaps because others were busy shopping or recovering from turkey hangovers. Online registration for that particular clinic took just a few minutes and it was no time at all before samples were taken.

I know everyone remembers the stories about the giant Q-tips that nurses would use for a near frontal lobotomy back when testing was first coming online. A nasal swab now is more of an irritation — or at least that was my experience. And depending on who is taking the sample, you might have an option for a saliva test, although the testing events are unlikely to offer that level of comfort.

The next day, we got our results: Negative.

This was quick and relatively painless, and there are plenty of testing sites around. You can check the websites for Self Regional Healthcare, Abbeville Area Medical Center or Carolina Health Centers for a testing site near you, or call your health care provider. DHEC also has a dedicated page for testing: scdhec.gov/covid-19-testing-locations.

Unless you have symptoms, DHEC recommends waiting at least seven days after a holiday gathering before getting tested. For Thanksgiving, that would be Thursday, when Self offers free testing from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 303 W. Alexander Ave.

And since I’m already nagging, I want to point out that it’s been six days since Thanksgiving. Unless you froze them a few days ago, it’s probably time to dump your leftover turkey and stuffing. Now is not a good time to go to the doctor for food poisoning.

Contact Managing Editor Matthew Hensley at 864-943-2529 or on Twitter @IJMattHensley.

At this point, the biggest food holiday of the year is in the rear-view and we’re hurtling toward Christmas, which is just 23 days away.

