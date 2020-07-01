You are the owner of this article.
Matthew Hensley: COVID-19 numbers moving in the wrong direction

Matthew Hensley

MATTHEW HENSLEY

State officials have maintained a consistent message over recent months: residents should listen to state and federal health agencies to slow the spread of COVID-19.

That means they should keep 6 feet between you and anyone who doesn’t live with you, wear a mask when you can’t, wash your hands often and avoid unnecessary trips out.

The reaction from far too many residents?

You can’t make me.

The reluctance far too many have toward following these guidelines, whether because of discomfort or the mistaken belief that abiding by nonmandated recommendations is an abridgment of rights, has fueled the spread of COVID-19 in South Carolina.

Not only are we seeing more than 1,000 new cases each day, but hospitalizations from the virus have nearly doubled in the past two weeks and the current number of hospital beds devoted to such patients is more than twice what it was the state’s earlier-thought peak while a number of businesses deemed nonessential were still closed toward the start of May.

And the Palmetto State is earning a reputation as a hot spot, with 100 cases in Loudoun County, Virginia linked to Myrtle Beach — a destination that is likely responsible for dozens of cases across West Virginia and Ohio.

None of this is good.

I don’t want to get overzealous in describing this situation. We still have plenty of capacity in our hospitals and the ability to create more. The newer cases have largely been in younger South Carolinians who are less likely to see serious illness — although there aren’t separate stores for the young from those who are older or have underlying conditions.

But the trend is quickly moving in the wrong direction and has already caused a number of school districts to announce distance-only summer school. If we don’t get the trends changed, what could that mean for school in the fall?

If you want to be a part of getting this trend under control, it’s simple. Stay home when you can. Keep at least 6 feet between you and people who don’t live with you when you can. When you can’t distance, wear a mask if you are able. Also, wash your hands often.

Contact Assistant Editor Matthew Hensley at mhensley@indexjournal.com or on Twitter @IJMattHensley.

Matthew Hensley: COVID-19 numbers moving in the wrong direction

