Matthew Hensley: Changing how we report COVID-19 numbers

No, your eyes have not deceived you. We stopped publishing the daily COVID-19 numbers in the top right corner on the front page.
Now, we haven’t abandoned the practice outright. Instead, we will publish these figures each Saturday moving forward, along with the percentage of people vaccinated in each of our counties.
We asked ourselves whether this tedious daily task keeps our readers better informed about the pandemic or if instead, at a year in during a relatively slow period for new cases, this just adds to the noise.
This is a difficult question to answer. Short of polling the thousands who take the Index-Journal to see what each reader thinks about this daily tally, we don’t have a method to definitively answer this. But we know fatigue has set in. We know many are tired of reading about the pandemic, and frankly, we are tired of writing about it.
However, we know firsthand that the pandemic continues. A report in today’s paper tells that yet another one of my coworkers has tested positive — that’s seven so far. And even as the number of people who have been vaccinated grows, we are not out of the woods and spring break or Easter services without precautions could cause new cases to surge here and across the state.
So, how do we move forward?
We should not and cannot stop reporting on the pandemic — to do so would be a disservice to you, our readers — but we can exercise more discretion in what and how we report on this virus to reduce that fatigue.
It is in that spirit that we changed from publishing COVID-19 numbers six days a week to just one. This decision isn’t set in stone and we are open to bringing back the daily numbers, especially should new cases surge again. We have already heard from a few of you who miss it. For instance, I had a great conversation Monday with a reader who keeps a daily journal of new cases and used our numbers.
If you don’t want to wait until Saturday for the numbers, feel free to visit scdhec.gov/covid19/ to get the latest numbers straight from the horse’s mouth. While you’re there, you can go to scdhec.gov/vaxlocator if you haven’t received the vaccine to learn about being inoculated against COVID-19. Today, eligibility expands to anyone 16 or older.
And please remember to mask up, keep your distance, wash your hands often and stay home if you are sick.