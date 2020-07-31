You are the owner of this article.
Masks required for entry at Greenwood courthouse

Greenwood courthouse

Face coverings will be required at the Greenwood County Courthouse starting Monday. State Supreme Court Chief Justice Don Beatty issued the order Thursday.

“It is ordered, all persons employed in, conducting business in, or otherwise visiting or present for any reason in county and municipal courthouses statewide are required to wear a protective mask or other facial covering,” the order said.

Masks will be required to be worn unless a judge in a courtroom proceeding permits it to be removed.

Judges and court reporters may remove masks in the courtroom in order to fulfill their duties and face coverings are not required in private work areas where 6 feet of distance or more can be observed from the next person.

Courthouse staff will use an infrared or temporal thermometer to screen everyone entering.

“Anyone who registers a temperature of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or above shall not be admitted,” the order said.

Noncompliance with the order could result in a contempt violation.

Face coverings will be required at the Greenwood County Courthouse starting Monday. State Supreme Court Chief Justice Don Beatty issued the order Thursday.

Greenwood County logged 21 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, dropping the county's two-week tally of new cases to 251 from a high of 440 recorded 10 days ago.

