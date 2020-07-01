Masks don't violate law or make trouble for CWP carriers

As health officials plead with the public to wear masks when they leave their homes, social media has brimmed with mask-related commentary.
Recently, some have raised questions about the legality of face masks, given that the state has a law against masks used to conceal a person's identity. Another doubt was raised about whether people carrying firearms with a concealed weapons permit can wear a mask.
The state Attorney General's office has offered clarification on both these points.
State code 16-7-110 does ban anyone older than 16 from appearing on public property wearing a mask or device to conceal their identity. South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson released a statement last week clarifying that this law was passed in 1962 to stop the KKK from wearing hoods to hide their identities.
"So no law enforcement officer is going to arrest someone for violating that mask law because they're not trying to conceal their identities and they are following a local ordinance or CDC guidelines," said Robert Kittle, communications director for the SCAG.
Additionally, the law has exceptions to allow masks for Halloween, as part of costumes, or for people who need to wear them for work or during emergencies.
The State Law Enforcement Division, which manages concealed weapon permits, released a statement saying there is no law that prohibits CWP holders from wearing a mask for any reason. Masks can be worn to comply with a city or county ordinance requiring them, or voluntarily to help stop the spread of COVID-19, without issue.
While Greenwood has no ordinance requiring masks, Wilson weighed in last week, saying cities can pass such ordinances under the doctrine of Home Rule.
"Many people are upset about these ordinances and I can understand their frustration," he said. "However, just because you believe something is bad government does not make it unconstitutional government."
