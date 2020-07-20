Mall stores see dropoff in business following mask requirement

In recent years, malls across the country have struggled to keep stores. For Greenwood Mall, it has faced its own share of challenges.
Tenants have packed up and left the mall, most notably J.C. Penney. With COVID-19 closures, restrictions and delays, businesses in the mall have seen customers but noticed a decline.
“Since we opened back up, business has been pretty good,” Jimmy Jazz Assistant Manager Triston Wideman said.
He said when the number of cases of COVID-19 positive tests started going back up, mall traffic began to slow down.
Business at Foot Locker has been steady but the store has also seen a slowdown.
“It kind of slowed down since mask stuff started,” Tamekia Williams, a sales associate at Foot Locker, said.
Few customers were visiting the mall at 10 a.m. Thursday.
Rue21 is also experiencing the same trend as the other stores in the mall.
“When we first opened back up, we were really busy,” Suzanne Mitchell, assistant manager at Rue21, said. “People were really excited, people were in here, sales were really good.”
Mitchell said the past few weeks, business has been slow.
“On average pretty normal, but slower than we are projected,” Mitchell said.
She also said people are wearing masks.
“Since Monday, I think I have only seen like two people that haven’t had them,” Mitchell said.
Some of the larger retailers — T.J. Maxx, Michael’s and Belk — have closed the inside mall access to its stores. Shoppers have to enter these stores from the stores’ outside entrances.
Some stores have continued to have success. GNC manager Cody Epps said he has been selling a lot of vitamins.
“I can’t keep multivitamins in stock,” he said. “It takes something like this for people to give prudence to their health.”
The Children’s Place store in the mall is selling off its inventory. An employee at the store said it wasn’t a secret that the store is closing down. Attempts to reach a spokesperson for The Children’s Place and Hull Management were unsuccessful.
Most shoppers and mall walkers were wearing masks early Thursday.
Greenwood City Council voted 5-2 to approve an emergency ordinance requiring masks to be worn in all retail and food service establishments. The mall is located within the city limits.
