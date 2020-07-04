Majority of Greenwood City Council members favors mask mandate

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, health officials have urged the public to practice social distancing and to wear a mask. Even local governments have gotten involved in the mix.
More than 30 cities and several counties in the state have approved some level of mask requirement within its jurisdictions.
A mask mandate has not been taken up by either the City of Greenwood or Greenwood County, although some council members think wearing a mask is important.
“I wear a mask when I’m out in public,” Greenwood City Councilwoman Niki Hutto said.
Others have had to wear mask because of specific health conditions.
“I have to wear a mask for health reasons,” Greenwood City Councilwoman Linda Edwards said.
In a poll of members of Greenwood City Council, a majority indicated they would support a mask ordinance.
“I would be for one,” Greenwood Mayor Pro Tem Matthew Miller said. “I think we as a group need to discuss what we would be willing to do.”
Miller said the Municipal Association of South Carolina has provided a draft ordinance to cities. The draft allows cities to tailor the ordinance to fit their city.
“I’ve gotten more thoughts about this from constituents and residents than most anything since I’ve been on council,” Miller said.
Greenwood City Councilman Johnathan Bass said he also received a number of calls from constituents about masks.
“I’ve had more constituents call me today about this than I have anything else,” Bass said.
Bass said he thinks society should have the responsibility to fix things, but he said he thinks that time has passed.
He said that he supports a mask ordinance and has asked that it be placed on the agenda for Monday’s meeting.
Bass said he particularly likes the mask ordinance that the Town of Lexington approved on Thursday afternoon. The Lexington ordinance requires the use of face masks while in grocery stores, pharmacies and retail businesses.
Edwards also said she would support a mask ordinance, as did Greenwood City Councilwoman Betty Boles.
“I would be in favor of it,” Boles said. “Because of the severity of COVID-19 spreading in the city and the county.”
Boles said she has spoken to Greenwood City Manager Julie Wilkie several times about what the city could do about requiring masks.
“It’s something we need to take a look at,” Boles said.
Joining Miller, Edwards, Boles and Bass, Hutto said she would also support a mask mandate although she said the state should be the one to mandate it because people travel around.
Hutto said she thinks for a mask mandate to be effective, the city and county should pass similar ordinances.
Greenwood County Council Chairman Steve Brown agrees.
“It needs to be both in the city and the county,” Brown said. “Because our ordinances are not effective inside the municipalities.”
Brown said if the city takes up a mask mandate that he would place a county mask mandate on the agenda for county council to discuss. Brown also said that he has reached out to other governments and is examining some of the mask ordinances that have been approved.
Not all city council members are in favor of a mask mandate.
“I don’t think the city has any right to tell people that they have to wear one,” Greenwood City Councilman Ronnie Ables said. “I leave it up to the individual if they want to wear a mask.”
Mayor Brandon Smith, who is also an attorney, provided a lengthy statement to the Index-Journal that chronicled his thought process in weighing whether the city should institute a mandatory mask ordinance.
“I believe that some type of attempt at an educated public policy position on this matter is warranted,” Smith said. “Perhaps it makes sense in this particular situation to make mask wearing mandatory, but I would certainly be interested in understanding when such mandates are necessary so that we are not just making decisions based on emotion.”
He said he is also concerned about the enforceability of a mask ordinance.
“Our officers are grossly underfunded in their efforts to promote public safety,” Smith said. “I can only imagine the strain on those resources as our officers respond to calls of people not wearing masks.”
He said any role of requiring someone to do something is something he takes seriously.
“While wearing a mask may sound like a minimal inconvenience in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus, I nonetheless strive to consider all aspects of the issue before voting for an ordinance,” Smith said.
He said if lawmaking based solely on the idea of minimal inconveniences goes unchecked, it can deprive people of their liberties.
“I look forward to the discussion on Monday,” Smith said.
Greenwood City Council will conduct a work session Monday evening. Greenwood County Council will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
