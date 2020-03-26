We depend on mail and package delivery for our everyday lives. That hasn’t changed in a time of pandemic.
The U.S. Postal Service has taken action to protect its employees by encouraging them to use hand sanitizer or wash their hands frequently as well as keeping workspaces clean. USPS has also temporarily altered their customer signature capture procedures, by having the customer give their last name and first initial. The postal worker can then safely retrieve the package and give to the customer.
Both UPS and FedEx want to make it clear that they are open for business.
Because of some travel restrictions that are being imposed by local and state governments, FedEx has suspended its money-back guarantee. FedEx is also suspending the signature requirement for all shipments except packages sent with the “Adult Signature Required” designation.
UPS has also suspended its signature requirement. To keep UPS employees safe they have implemented enhanced cleaning of all their facilities, provided sanitizing supplies to drivers and providing an emergency paid leave program to employees affected by COVID-19.
USPS notes that the World Health Organization has determined that the risk of a person contaminating packages is relatively low.
