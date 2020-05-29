Magnolia Manor reports nine more cases of COVID-19, now has 63 cases in total

Magnolia Manor of Greenwood reported nine additional cases of COVID-19, increasing the facility’s total to 63 confirmed cases.
The nursing home said the results, released Thursday, came from facilitywide testing of residents and staff that was completed May 22.
In a letter posted Friday, the facility said 35 residents and 28 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.
“While we are disappointed to see the increased number of cases in our facility, we knew that our numbers would likely go up as a result of mass testing,” the letter said. “Rather than be discouraged by more known cases, we are encouraged that access to testing is improving our ability to respond to this virus and will enable us to protect our residents and staff in a more targeted way moving forward.”
On Tuesday, Magnolia Manor reported it had 40 additional cases, which combined with the 12 cases from the prior week and two reported last weekend equaled 54. The additional 40 cases were found during the May 22 testing.
The Index-Journal visited Magnolia Manor on Wednesday to talk to the facility’s administrator, but the reporter was told the administrator was not in that day.
In the statement, the nursing home said it has taken preventative measures — including increased infection control, screenings for each individual that comes into the facility to check for signs and symptoms of illness, regular deep cleanings throughout the facility and only permitting essential personnel to enter the building. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendations regarding the use of personal protective equipment and employing isolation and distancing protocols are also being followed.
Magnolia Manor said it continues to encourage the public to check their website for additional updates and information on what else they are doing to prevent COVID-19 at its facility.
If anyone has questions or concerns, the number given to call is 864-227-9500.
From April 3 to Thursday morning, 1,371 residents and 631 employees had tested positive across 121 facilities in South Carolina. Of those, 212 residents and two employees have died.
The state Department of Health and Environmental Control completed COVID-19 testing of employees and residents of all facilities in the state this week, but the results are still coming in.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.