You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Magnolia Manor reports nine more cases of COVID-19, now has 61 cases in total

Magnolia Manor 02
Buy Now

Magnolia Manor of Greenwood reported nine more additional cases of COVID-19 Thursday, and now 61 residents and staff members have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. 

 JONATHAN LIMEHOUSE | INDEX-JOURNAL

Magnolia Manor of Greenwood reported nine additional cases of COVID-19, increasing the facility's total to 61 confirmed cases.

The nursing home said the results, released Thursday, came from facilitywide testing of residents and staff that was completed May 22. It did not break the results down by residents and staff members.

On Tuesday, Magnolia Manor reported it had 40 additional cases, which combined with the 12 cases from the prior week equaled 52. The additional 40 cases were found during the May 22 testing.

The Index-Journal visited Magnolia Manor on Wednesday to talk to the facility’s administrator, but the reporter was told the administrator was not in that day.

The only statement Magnolia Manor gave concerning the confirmed cases came last week when the initial 12 tested positive.

“While we are disappointed that Magnolia Manor Greenwood has residents and staff with COVID-19, we are working day and night to keep everyone safe and to prevent further spread of this extremely contagious virus,” Magnolia Manor said in the emailed statement.

In the statement, the nursing home said it has taken preventative measures — including increased infection control, screenings for each individual that comes into the facility to check for signs and symptoms of illness, regular deep cleanings throughout the facility and only permitting essential personnel to enter the building. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendations regarding the use of personal protective equipment and employing isolation and distancing protocols are also being followed.

Magnolia Manor continues to encourage the public to check their website for additional updates and information on what else they are doing to prevent COVID-19 in their facility. 

If anyone has questions or concerns, the number given to call is 864-227-9500. 

Contact reporter Jonathan Limehouse at 864-943-5644 or follow him on Twitter @jon_limehouse.

COVID-19

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

COVID-19 update: Deaths reported in Saluda, Laurens counties; SC sets new case record

COVID-19 update: Deaths reported in Saluda, Laurens counties; SC sets new case record

South Carolina added 331 new cases of COVID-19 — the highest single-day number of new cases to date — and reported 13 more deaths associated with the respiratory virus.

Magnolia Manor reports nine more cases of COVID-19, now has 61 cases in total

Magnolia Manor reports nine more cases of COVID-19, now has 61 cases in total

Magnolia Manor of Greenwood reported nine additional cases of COVID-19, increasing the facility's total to 61 confirmed cases.

Greenwood CPW to resume disconnections for lack of payment

Greenwood CPW to resume disconnections for lack of payment

Greenwood CPW is set to end its temporary policy of not disconnecting service because of lack of payment. This policy will end June 8.

SCHSL directs schools to follow district lead on summer workouts

SCHSL directs schools to follow district lead on summer workouts

The South Carolina High School League sent a memo to member schools Thursday afternoon informing them that summer workouts for fall sports will be allowed.

COVID-19 update: Greenwood County adds 17 cases

COVID-19 update: Greenwood County adds 17 cases

Greenwood County recorded 17 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday — its highest single-day tally to date — while Laurens County had three new cases and Abbeville County and Saluda County each saw two.

Updated
SC reopening group finishes work; jobless claims remain high

SC reopening group finishes work; jobless claims remain high

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster speaks with reporters after the first meeting of accelerateSC, his advisory group about reopening the state economy, on Thursday, April 23, 2020, in Columbia, S.C.

Coronavirus (COVID-19)

As the Lakelands and the country respond to the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has led to state and national emergency declarations, it is vital for everyone to have up-to-date information about the virus and its spread. As such, we're providing free access to all of our COVID-19 coverage, which is available on this page.

Here's the latest information on COVID-19 from health agencies and hospitals:

BLOG: Letters from home