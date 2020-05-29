Magnolia Manor reports nine more cases of COVID-19, now has 61 cases in total

Magnolia Manor of Greenwood reported nine additional cases of COVID-19, increasing the facility's total to 61 confirmed cases.
The nursing home said the results, released Thursday, came from facilitywide testing of residents and staff that was completed May 22. It did not break the results down by residents and staff members.
On Tuesday, Magnolia Manor reported it had 40 additional cases, which combined with the 12 cases from the prior week equaled 52. The additional 40 cases were found during the May 22 testing.
The Index-Journal visited Magnolia Manor on Wednesday to talk to the facility’s administrator, but the reporter was told the administrator was not in that day.
The only statement Magnolia Manor gave concerning the confirmed cases came last week when the initial 12 tested positive.
“While we are disappointed that Magnolia Manor Greenwood has residents and staff with COVID-19, we are working day and night to keep everyone safe and to prevent further spread of this extremely contagious virus,” Magnolia Manor said in the emailed statement.
In the statement, the nursing home said it has taken preventative measures — including increased infection control, screenings for each individual that comes into the facility to check for signs and symptoms of illness, regular deep cleanings throughout the facility and only permitting essential personnel to enter the building. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendations regarding the use of personal protective equipment and employing isolation and distancing protocols are also being followed.
Magnolia Manor continues to encourage the public to check their website for additional updates and information on what else they are doing to prevent COVID-19 in their facility.
If anyone has questions or concerns, the number given to call is 864-227-9500.
