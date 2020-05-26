Magnolia Manor has 40 more COVID-19 cases

Magnolia Manor of Greenwood reported 40 additional cases of COVID-19 on its website Tuesday, adding to 12 cases reported last week for a total of 52 cases.
In an update dated for Tuesday, the nursing home reported it had 40 additional cases of COVID-19 that were discovered from facilitywide testing on Friday. It did not specify whether these cases were among residents or staff members.
The facility, which has 88 certified beds, did not respond to an email seeking comment.
“While we are disappointed that Magnolia Manor Greenwood has residents and staff with COVID-19, we are working day and night to keep everyone safe and to prevent further spread of this extremely contagious virus,” Magnolia Manor told the Index-Journal last week in an emailed statement.
For continued prevention of the novel coronavirus, the nursing home said it implemented increased infection control and prevention measures, screenings for each individual that comes into the facility to check for signs and symptoms of illness, regular deep cleanings throughout the facility and permitting essential personnel only to enter the building. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendations regarding the use of personal protective equipment and employing isolation and distancing protocols are also being followed.
More than 1,800 cases had been reported at nursing homes and other long-term care facilities in the state from April 3 through Monday morning, but that figure only counted two of the 52 cases at Magnolia Manor.
Among those cases, 1,269 residents and 585 staff members had tested positive, while 190 residents and two staff members had died of complications from the virus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.