breaking

Magnolia Manor has 40 more COVID-19 cases

Magnolia Manor Greenwood
Buy Now

More than 50 residents and staff members at Magnolia Manor Greenwood, 1415 Parkway, have tested positive for COVID-19.

 INDEX-JOURNAL FILE

Magnolia Manor of Greenwood reported 40 additional cases of COVID-19 on its website Tuesday, adding to 12 cases reported last week for a total of 52 cases.

In an update dated for Tuesday, the nursing home reported it had 40 additional cases of COVID-19 that were discovered from facilitywide testing on Friday. It did not specify whether these cases were among residents or staff members.

The facility, which has 88 certified beds, did not respond to an email seeking comment.

“While we are disappointed that Magnolia Manor Greenwood has residents and staff with COVID-19, we are working day and night to keep everyone safe and to prevent further spread of this extremely contagious virus,” Magnolia Manor told the Index-Journal last week in an emailed statement.

For continued prevention of the novel coronavirus, the nursing home said it implemented increased infection control and prevention measures, screenings for each individual that comes into the facility to check for signs and symptoms of illness, regular deep cleanings throughout the facility and permitting essential personnel only to enter the building. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendations regarding the use of personal protective equipment and employing isolation and distancing protocols are also being followed.

More than 1,800 cases had been reported at nursing homes and other long-term care facilities in the state from April 3 through Monday morning, but that figure only counted two of the 52 cases at Magnolia Manor.

Among those cases, 1,269 residents and 585 staff members had tested positive, while 190 residents and two staff members had died of complications from the virus.

COVID-19

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

Magnolia Manor has 40 more COVID-19 cases

Magnolia Manor has 40 more COVID-19 cases

Magnolia Manor of Greenwood reported 40 additional cases of COVID-19 on its website Tuesday, adding to 12 cases reported last week for a total of 52 cases.

COVID-19 update: More than 110,000 tests performed in SC this month

COVID-19 update: More than 110,000 tests performed in SC this month

South Carolina has surpassed the goal of performing 110,000 COVID-19 tests this month, state health officials announced Tuesday.

+6
Festival of Discovery, Blues Cruise flies off July calendar, lands in September

Festival of Discovery, Blues Cruise flies off July calendar, lands in September

Festival-goers will have to wait a few more months before they can attend Greenwood’s 20th Festival of Discovery and Greenwood Blues Cruise.

Livestreams still happening, but live music in-person resuming

Livestreams still happening, but live music in-person resuming

Music livestreams have kept area performers virtually in front of people during social distancing amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

COVID-19 update: SC reports 90 new cases, 5 more deaths

COVID-19 update: SC reports 90 new cases, 5 more deaths

State health officials reported 90 new cases of COVID-19 and five additional deaths on Monday, but none in the Lakelands.

Churches proceeding with caution in resuming in-person worship services

Churches proceeding with caution in resuming in-person worship services

Social distancing is now part of all Masses at Our Lady of Lourdes Roman Catholic Church in Greenwood and small groups are part of a tiered reopening at South Main Baptist Church in Greenwood.

Coronavirus (COVID-19)

As the Lakelands and the country respond to the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has led to state and national emergency declarations, it is vital for everyone to have up-to-date information about the virus and its spread. As such, we're providing free access to all of our COVID-19 coverage, which is available on this page.

Here's the latest information on COVID-19 from health agencies and hospitals:

BLOG: Letters from home