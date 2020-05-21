Magnolia Manor Greenwood has 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19

Seven residents and five staff members at Magnolia Manor Greenwood have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the nursing home said Thursday morning.
“While we are disappointed that Magnolia Manor Greenwood has residents and staff with COVID-19, we are working day and night to keep everyone safe and to prevent further spread of this extremely contagious virus,” Magnolia Manor said in a statement emailed to the Index-Journal. “Since our first positive case, we have remained in constant communication with state and local health officials and we have monitored and followed the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and continue to do so.”
The Index-Journal contacted Magnolia Manor on Wednesday after the state Department of Health and Environmental Control first reported a positive case at 1415 Parkway facility.
For continued prevention of the novel coronavirus, the nursing home has implemented increased infection control and prevention measures, screenings for each individual that comes into the facility to check for signs and symptoms of illness, regular deep cleanings throughout the facility and permitting essential personnel only to enter the building. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendations regarding the use of personal protective equipment and employing isolation and distancing protocols are also being followed.
“We will continue to work closely with with federal, state and local health officials to provide and receive updates and directives on the latest developments surrounding COVID-19 to ensure we are taking the appropriate steps to protect our entire community at Magnolia Manor Greenwood,” the statement said.
As of Tuesday, 1,078 residents and 472 staff members have tested positive at 108 nursing homes and other residential care facilities statewide since April 3; 154 residents and two staff members have died in South Carolina, but no deaths have been recorded locally at such facilities. DHEC is in the process of testing residents and staff members at all such facilities for COVID-19.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that nursing home populations were at a high risk of being infected by — and dying from — COVID-19. The increased risk has put nursing homes across the United States on high alert, but facilities have continued to struggle to contain the spread of the new coronavirus.
