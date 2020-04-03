As companies and businesses close their doors after being deemed non-essential, some manufacturing companies in the Lakelands are being deemed essential.
Lonza, the Greenwood County manufacturer of pharmaceutical and biotech products, has been deemed an essential business during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lonza is no stranger to being deemed an essential business. In 2009, Lonza’s Greenwood plant produced the empty capsules that would be used for the antiviral medication in the treatment of the H1N1 “Swine Flu.”
“I am very proud of how our colleagues have responded,” John Davidson, Greenwood site director, said in a prepared statement. “In a very short time, they have prepared our site to continue its essential operations and remain focused on our mission to improve the lives of patients and health care customers.”
Lonza is also taking precautions to keep workers safe. It has suspended most business travel and is having employees who can work remotely to do so. It has also increased sanitization in common areas of the site.
