You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Logistics committee discusses upcoming election

+1 
Connie Moody

CONNIE MOODY
Committee
Buy Now

The Greenwood County Board of Voter Registration and Elections Logistics Committee met Thursday to discuss plans for the November election.

 JAMES HICKS | INDEX-JOURNAL

The voter registration and elections office has made it through a few elections during the COVID-19 pandemic. From the statewide primaries in June to the recent special election in Ninety Six, things have been going smoothly for Greenwood County Voter Registration and Elections director Connie Moody despite the addition of new challenges caused by the pandemic.

“I think this is the calm before the storm,” Moody said.

The Greenwood County Board of Voter Registration and Elections Logistics Committee discussed plans Thursday for the November election.

“We need to come up with a logistical plan,” Moody said.

One topic that was ever-present in the discussion was the need for volunteers on election day.

“You are going to have a lot of ballots,” Moody said.

She said volunteers could help board members open ballots on election night.

One challenge in this election is the presence of two write-in elections. No candidate filed for soil and water commission and Claude Wright, who was running unopposed for reelection to Seat 4 on the Greenwood County School District 50’s board, died last week. Write-in votes will determine both races.

Moody suggested the committee appoint a write-in committee made up of at least three board members. She said volunteers could assist the committee in counting write-in votes.

County election officials have already received about 3,500 requests for mail-in ballots. Greenwood County has more than 40,000 registered voters, with nearly 12,000 voting in the June primaries.

While the state authorized officials to open the outer envelopes of mail-in ballots the day before the election instead of after polls closed for the June primary, lawmakers have not made a similar allowance for November.

Moody said state senators discussed allowing the outer envelopes to be opened on the Sunday before the election but a decision has not been made.

To make counting votes more efficient, Moody plans to have equipment ready for election night.

“What I propose is to bring four scanners into the conference room,” Moody said.

She also said the state has provided a high-speed letter opener which will help separate ballots from the envelopes.

Sorting through absentee ballots in the county’s conference room at Park Plaza could present another challenge.

“We still need to social distance,” Moody said.

She said she will look into ways to keep people social distanced while completing these tasks including separating groups into different rooms.

The state election commission has encouraged counties to open absentee voting early. Moody said she still has a few things to do before the ballot is ready for absentee voting.

The topic of a satellite absentee voting site was discussed by the committee.

“We will still be looking at a satellite absentee voting site,” Moody said.

Moody said she hoped to have more information when the committee meets again Tuesday.

As for how many volunteers will be needed, Moody couldn’t give a specific number.

“As many as we can get,” Moody said.

She also told the committee that part-time positions in her office were still available.

“We just haven’t had a lot of interest,” Moody said.

Anyone interested in applying may do so on the Greenwood County website. Persons wanting to volunteer to help on election day can email vote.greenwood@elections.sc.gov or call the office at 864-942-8585.

Contact staff writer James Hicks at jhicks@indexjournal.com or on Twitter @jameshicks3.

COVID-19

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

+2
Logistics committee discusses upcoming election

Logistics committee discusses upcoming election

The voter registration and elections office has made it through a few elections during the COVID-19 pandemic. From the statewide primaries in June to the recent special election in Ninety Six, things have been going smoothly for Greenwood County Voter Registration and Elections director Conn…

COVID-19-update: 2 more confirmed deaths raise Saluda County's toll to 16

COVID-19-update: 2 more confirmed deaths raise Saluda County's toll to 16

Saluda County logged two confirmed COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, raising the county's confirmed toll to 16. Abbeville and Greenwood counties each recorded a probably COVID-19 death.

+2
GCT cabaret 2020 fundraiser to be livestreamed. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 26.

GCT cabaret 2020 fundraiser to be livestreamed. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 26.

Greenwood Community Theater’s “Not So Normal” cabaret promises upbeat music, plenty of schtick and a few surprises.

Ware Shoals students to return, using A/B model

Ware Shoals students to return, using A/B model

Students in Ware Shoals will return to the classroom next week. The new schedule starts Monday.

COVID-19 update: Greenwood County records 54th confirmed death

COVID-19 update: Greenwood County records 54th confirmed death

State health officials reported 250 new confirmed cases and 7 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, as well as 29 additional confirmed deaths and one new probable death.

+3
DHEC keeping tabs on recent senior facility COVID cases

DHEC keeping tabs on recent senior facility COVID cases

As assisted living facilities and senior care centers throughout South Carolina work to keep patients and staff safe from COVID-19 and meet the new guidelines form limited visitation, state officials are still keeping tabs on three facilities in Greenwood that have had cases of the virus in …

Coronavirus (COVID-19)

As the Lakelands and the country respond to the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has led to state and national emergency declarations, it is vital for everyone to have up-to-date information about the virus and its spread. As such, we're providing free access to all of our COVID-19 coverage, which is available on this page.

Here's the latest information on COVID-19 from health agencies and hospitals:

BLOG: Letters from home