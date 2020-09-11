Logistics committee discusses upcoming election

The voter registration and elections office has made it through a few elections during the COVID-19 pandemic. From the statewide primaries in June to the recent special election in Ninety Six, things have been going smoothly for Greenwood County Voter Registration and Elections director Connie Moody despite the addition of new challenges caused by the pandemic.
“I think this is the calm before the storm,” Moody said.
The Greenwood County Board of Voter Registration and Elections Logistics Committee discussed plans Thursday for the November election.
“We need to come up with a logistical plan,” Moody said.
One topic that was ever-present in the discussion was the need for volunteers on election day.
“You are going to have a lot of ballots,” Moody said.
She said volunteers could help board members open ballots on election night.
One challenge in this election is the presence of two write-in elections. No candidate filed for soil and water commission and Claude Wright, who was running unopposed for reelection to Seat 4 on the Greenwood County School District 50’s board, died last week. Write-in votes will determine both races.
Moody suggested the committee appoint a write-in committee made up of at least three board members. She said volunteers could assist the committee in counting write-in votes.
County election officials have already received about 3,500 requests for mail-in ballots. Greenwood County has more than 40,000 registered voters, with nearly 12,000 voting in the June primaries.
While the state authorized officials to open the outer envelopes of mail-in ballots the day before the election instead of after polls closed for the June primary, lawmakers have not made a similar allowance for November.
Moody said state senators discussed allowing the outer envelopes to be opened on the Sunday before the election but a decision has not been made.
To make counting votes more efficient, Moody plans to have equipment ready for election night.
“What I propose is to bring four scanners into the conference room,” Moody said.
She also said the state has provided a high-speed letter opener which will help separate ballots from the envelopes.
Sorting through absentee ballots in the county’s conference room at Park Plaza could present another challenge.
“We still need to social distance,” Moody said.
She said she will look into ways to keep people social distanced while completing these tasks including separating groups into different rooms.
The state election commission has encouraged counties to open absentee voting early. Moody said she still has a few things to do before the ballot is ready for absentee voting.
The topic of a satellite absentee voting site was discussed by the committee.
“We will still be looking at a satellite absentee voting site,” Moody said.
Moody said she hoped to have more information when the committee meets again Tuesday.
As for how many volunteers will be needed, Moody couldn’t give a specific number.
“As many as we can get,” Moody said.
She also told the committee that part-time positions in her office were still available.
“We just haven’t had a lot of interest,” Moody said.
Anyone interested in applying may do so on the Greenwood County website. Persons wanting to volunteer to help on election day can email vote.greenwood@elections.sc.gov or call the office at 864-942-8585.
