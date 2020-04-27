You are the owner of this article.
Local veterinarian offers thoughts on pets contracting the new coronavirus

  • By JONATHAN LIMEHOUSE jlimehouse@indexjournal.com
Kinard Animal Hospital
Kinard Animal Hospital has been seeing a high number of sick animals come in during the COVID-19 pandemic because owners are home and looking at their animals a little more than they used to, Paul Elias, a veterinarian at the hospital, said.

 JONATHAN LIMEHOUSE | INDEX-JOURNAL

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, U.S. Department of Agriculture’s and National Veterinary Services Laboratories confirmed that two pet cats — both living in New York state — tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 earlier this week.

While both cats showed mild respiratory symptoms, they lived in different homes with different owners. One owner tested positive for COVID-19, and the other did not.

Paul Elias, a veterinarian at Kinard Animal Hospital, said at this point veterinarians and health agencies have very limited information about whether animals can spread the new coronavirus. While evidence of animals spreading the new coronavirus is sparse, he does advise pet owners to follow CDC and USDA guidelines.

Both agencies advise owners to treat pets like they would their own family members if they got sick, meaning not taking them around other people. They also recommend that outside cats or dogs become inside pets to limit exposure from other animals and people. Other recommendations include walking dogs on a shorter leash, avoiding dog parks and public areas, and limiting up-close interaction.

Elias noted that Kinard Animal Hospital has not seen an increase in respiratory cases.

“We haven’t seen a proportional increase in respiratory cases, whether it be cats or dogs,” he said. “We’re seeing our typical numbers of cases.”

In terms of worrying about getting it from other animals, Elias thinks the risk is low.

“I don’t think people will have to worry about getting it from their animals, but I definitely wouldn’t be passing your animals from one household to another,” he said.

Staff and veterinarians at Kinard Animal Hospital have been wearing personal protection equipment, wiping down and sanitizing everything multiple times each day. Elias and staff have adjusted how they contact people. Owners are prohibited from coming into the practice, and the animal hospital has created an outside pet exchange area.

“We have them meet us into the enclosure, we close that off and exchange the pet to keep as much distance possible from the owner,” Elias said.

The staff handles all appointments and communication with owners through the phone. Elias feels fortunate that he and his staff have remained healthy through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have to stay open,” he said. “The animals are still getting sick and we need to be able to provide an essential service for them.”

Kinard Animal Hospital has been seeing a high number of sick animals come in because owners are at home and looking at their animals a little more than they use to, Elias said.

Contact reporter Jonathan Limehouse at 864-943-5644 or follow him on Twitter @jon_limehouse.

