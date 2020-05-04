Local sportswear manufacturer swaps to making millions of masks

Greenwood-based manufacturer Bay Island Sportswear had to change gears at a breakneck pace when the coronavirus hit — the company’s most lucrative season came to a screeching halt as the virus hit, affecting families that President Sam Simchon employees in the U.S. and in Central America.
But now, they’re working at a pace to produce about 3 million masks a week, and have secured a contract with Disney to roll out even more.
“We’re an apparel manufacturer,” Simchon said Friday at the company’s Emerald Road North corporate office. “I guess I’ve been in the business since 1982, but we’ve been working in the area for three decades now.”
All around the office, T-shirts and designs show the brands and companies Simchon and his teams work with. NASCAR, Pabst Blue Ribbon, Nirvana, KISS and of course the orange and purple of the Clemson Tigers can’t go unnoticed. Bay Island’s largest customer is Disney, and it has been producing millions of garments for the entertainment giant.
On March 11, everything seemed to fall apart for Bay Island, though. Deals with the ACC, SEC and NCAA were halted just shy of championship season. March Madness provides one of the company’s biggest markets, and that well went dry as COVID-19 spread and public gatherings got canceled.
“It just all stopped, as a company shipping hundreds and hundreds of thousands of garments a week to suddenly nothing,” Simchon said.
Facilities in Honduras where they make much of the products they design and sell were now shut down because of business restrictions. Like many companies, furloughs went into effect, but the question became how do they pivot and start to recover?
Quickly, Simchon got the company to work producing masks. They started working with hospitals, retailers and other industries in need of masks for employees. One of his first partners was The Johns Hopkins Hospital, providing them with masks and gowns. Soon after, Bay Island won the bid to make garments for the state of Ohio — staff in the governor’s office there have Bay Island-made masks.
Most recently, a pitch to make masks for Disney came through, and the company is producing millions of masks now, with 1 million of them going to those in need through Disney charities.
“We’re reaching the level of about 3 million masks per week,” Simchon said.
A deal with Operation Hat Trick has them making patriotic-themed masks, a portion of the sale of which go to fund veteran organizations. Despite being able to switch gears relatively quickly, Simchon said the company is still working at a sprint to both meet public demand for masks and to meet internal need for work to support his employees.
“I’ve got thousands of employees, and their families are depending on us, and suddenly we’re helpless. What do we do,” he said.
The responsibility and the worry for those most vulnerable keep him up at night. He said at their Honduran facilities they made arrangements to disinfect the buses used to transport employees between work and home, and have been providing protective equipment and training to help adjust to social distancing protocols. The company had doctors and nurses on staff before the pandemic, and employees have their temperatures taken when they come into work.
Renee Simchon, Sam’s wife and Bay Island’s vice president, said judging from the orders they’re getting from industries, there’s an expectation that the need for masks will go on for a long while. Masks, at least in workplace settings, might be a new normal moving forward, she said.
Switching gears the way Bay Island did requires versatility from a lot of people. Chad Evans, the company’s art director, said there’s a big difference between what people are willing to wear on a t-shirt versus what they’ll wear over their faces.
“But design is design,” he said. “Once you get an idea of what people are looking for, you can make it work.”
Neck gaiters give artists some creative freedom, like a Clemson themed one that, when pulled up, transforms the wearer’s face into half-tiger. Whether it’s just picking out a color they like or a design they associate with, Evans said if people have to wear masks every day they’re going to care what the garments look like.
The masks Bay Island is making are three-layer, moisture resistant and anti-microbial. They’re not certified for medical use, but they’re washable and reusable. On the research and development side of things, the company is trying different combinations of fabrics to keep faces cool, ensure comfort and repel moisture. Samples of these masks are given to employees in clinical medical settings, and they’re reporting back on what they like and dislike so Bay Island can adjust accordingly.
As for the masks themselves, Bay Island Director of Licensing Tonya Kirby said she’s had to practically learn another language when it comes to getting the necessary licenses and agreements to make the garments they produce.
“Not everyone has decided what to call this,” she said. “Is it a fashion accessory, is it a face cover? The language is something you have to learn as you go.”
Watching how other companies make theirs and comparing products is essential to understanding what makes their products unique, she said. Kirby wears glasses, and their fabric masks conform to the face in a way that keeps her glasses from fogging up like they might with a disposable mask, for instance.
The future is still uncertain, but Sam Simchon said they’re still looking at how to press forward and get people back to work in a safe manner. He’s looking at partnering with a company that can help them make anti-viral masks, and if that comes through it might be a big step toward getting certified to make medical-grade masks.
