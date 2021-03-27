Local nursing facilities open up visitation following DHEC guidance

After nearly a year apart, this week saw residents of long-term care facilities able to reunite indoors with relatives and loved ones.
In April 2020, Gov. Henry McMaster restricted visitation to nursing homes and long-term care facilities to curb the risk of vulnerable residents, at risk of serious illness, from contracting COVID-19. In the fall, these restrictions were relaxed to allow for limited, outdoor visitation, but on March 19 the state moved to require all facilities to allow visits.
“Residents of nursing homes and assisted living facilities, as well as their families and friends, benefit emotionally, mentally and physically from being able to see their loved ones,” said Nick Davidson, state Department of Health and Environmental Control senior deputy for public health. “While visitation limitations were necessary for protecting the health of residents during the pandemic, current recommendations are now to allow visitation with disease prevention protocols in place.”
This came after a federal partnership with pharmacy chains to administer vaccines to residents and staff at nursing facilities. When the decision was made to require these facilities to allow visitation, all of the state’s nursing homes had done at least two vaccination clinics.
If the county the facility is in has a COVID-19 positivity rate of more than 10% and fewer than 70% of the residents are fully vaccinated, then unvaccinated residents have their indoor visitation limited. For residents confirmed to have COVID-19, they’re not allowed visitors until they have met certain criteria, nor are residents in quarantine because of exposure to the virus.
If a new case of COVID-19 is identified, a facility has to suspend indoor visitation pending a round of site-wide testing, according to DHEC.
“We are so thrilled to have been able to reunite families through indoor visitation using DHEC’s new guidelines,” said Casey Reese, representative for NHC HealthCare Greenwood. “Our families can contact the center or visit our website to schedule appointments or coordinate visits with their loved ones.”
Brookdale assisted living is also scheduling appointments to ensure check-in safety and is requiring visitors to be 12 or older for indoor visits, although there’s no age restriction for outdoor visits. The site has designated visitation areas to ensure social distancing, and visitors have the choice to do in-room visits.
“COVID-19 changed the way we do business, from screening associates and monitoring residents to moving to in-room dining options when necessary,” Brookdale Executive Director Paula Rowe said. “During COVID-19, we have worked to try new and creative engagement activities with our residents that help keep them active and socialized.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.