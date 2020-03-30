As part of Gov. Henry McMaster’s executive order Saturday, he required emergency dispatchers to ask 911 callers whether they or others at their location have symptoms of COVID-19.
In Greenwood and McCormick counties, however, dispatchers had already been asking questions so first responders knew what to expect. More than two weeks ago, 911 dispatchers in both counties began asking questions to evaluate the risk of exposure to the new coronavirus.
If there was a risk, McCormick County Emergency Services Director Chris Doolittle said responders will answer the call wearing a respirator and carrying masks for the patients to wear.
Further precautions can be taken as needed, like wearing a full protective suit if they have to do any work on a patient’s airways.
Greenwood’s dispatchers have taken similar precautions to assess the risk of responders coming in contact with anyone exposed to COVID-19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.