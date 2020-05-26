You are the owner of this article.
Livestreams still happening, but live music in-person resuming

  • By ST. CLAIRE DONAGHY sdonaghy@indexjournal.com
Swingin' Medallions performed May 8 for a Hometown Hodges livestream. More to come.

Hometown Hodges has been busy creating concert settings for livestream concerts. Greenwood’s own Swingin’ Medallions performed May 8 at Abbeville Opera House for one of the livestreams, which has gotten more than 80,000 views. Livestreams are ongoing through a number of different local initiatives.

 DAVID B. HOLLOWAY

Music livestreams have kept area performers virtually in front of people during social distancing amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

But, the number of livestreams might start to taper off as June approaches and restrictions ease on in-person activities. Already, a number of restaurants are again scheduling live entertainment weekly, within social distancing guidelines.

In the meantime, be sure to check out the following if you have not already:

Until further notice on Facebook: a page dedicated to taking care of Greenwood musicians while out of work during the novel coronavirus pandemic. Here, you can find livestreams shared by #TeamGreenwood and Hometown Hodges and even The Square on Air out of Abbeville.

7 p.m. today on Until further notice is Clay Sprouse, with proceeds supporting PTC Foundation. He is followed by Ernesto on Wednesday, Shane Pruitt on Thursday and Chosen Generation on Friday.

Musician Clay Sprouse said personal livestreams are slowing down as restaurants are opening back up and live music in-person is resuming.

“TeamGreenwood is supporting Hometown Hodges livestreams Wednesday through Friday nights,” Sprouse said. “After May 31, TeamGreenwood is not asking anyone to fill slots, but if someone wants to go out to their own, we will be happen to share it through Until further notice. We’ve been sharing The Square on Air, too.”

Hometown Hodges on Facebook is a concert production initiative through Custom Audio and Lighting (CAL) of Hodges. CAL provides concert lighting and sound throughout the Southeast.

During the novel coronavirus pandemic, Hometown Hodges has been producing livestream concerts hosted at Abbeville Opera House. But, the venue for those shows could switch to Greenwood Community Theatre in mid-June. Find Hometown Hodges livestream concerts on its Facebook page, at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays with some help from #TeamGreenwood on Fridays.

Derrick Sykora, 25, concert lighting technician for Hometown Hodges and CAL, said he had an “if you build it, they will come” mentality about creating concert settings for livestream shows. “No one really saw this taking off like it did. I have Wednesdays through Fridays booked through the second of June right now.

“The only reason we moved to Abbeville Opera House was that I got some noise complaints about doing these livestream concerts on my property in Hodges,” Sykora said. “Half the neighbors loved us. Half the neighbors did not.”

But, Sykora and Stephen Gilbert with Greenwood Community Theatre say GCT might host Hometown Hodges shows come mid-June.

“We’ve formed a lot of relationships and newer bands like Pickens Creek have said our livestream concert setting provided the most production they have had on a show,” Sykora said. “A Dog Named Squid is another band that hasn’t had opportunity to play with concert lights until recently. It helps bands get their names out there and get some footage to use for future projects.”

June 20, Jupiter Coyote (will stream under different website)

The Square on Air is a live show from Abbeville in a talk show format, with regional artists playing original music and being interviewed. Catch livestreams on the Square on Air Facebook page. Musician Fred Engler is handling audio and video for The Square on Air.

“We want to focus on the songwriting and personal stories that allow fans to get to know artists and gain insight into their creative processes,” Engler said. “We stream live every Sunday at 6 p.m. from The Square On Air’s Facebook page, with episodes uploaded to The Square on Air’s YouTube page after the livestream. The show is also broadcast on WCTel‘s channel 20 Tuesdays at 9 p.m. and Wednesdays at 12:30 p.m.

Contact St. Claire Donaghy at 864-943-2518.

Livestreams still happening, but live music in-person resuming

