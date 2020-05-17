Little bit of normal: People venture out in Greenwood as restrictions are loosened

As restrictions have been loosened because of the COVID-19 outbreak, people are starting to venture out more in and around Greenwood.
For some, it’s because of the beautiful weather. Others are tired of being cooped up in their homes — especially parents who have energetic children.
All across Greenwood, a snapshot of life started looking a bit more normal. Sure, there were some wearing face masks and practicing social distancing; however, people began trickling back into restaurants and could be seen in public places.
Per the governor’s orders, restaurants can now seat up to 50% capacity indoors. Some people still chose to sit outside at places such as Kickers, Harris Landing and Howard’s on Main.
On Saturday, Greenwood didn’t look as like a ghost town as it has in past weeks.
Faith Home, an eight-week resident program for recovering alcoholics and drug addicts, had one of its best turnouts ever for its annual barbecue fundraiser. By 11 a.m., the food was almost gone.
Erin Lee watched from the shoreline as daughter Raegan played with a stick in the waters of Lake Greenwood.
Erin has been working for home since the coronavirus outbreak.
“It’s been different,” she said. “She’s home with me, so trying to occupy her and working has been difficult, so we’ve done a lot of outside work. She can play outside and I can still do my work.”
Her husband was laid off for about six weeks because of COVID-19.
“That was kind of rough,” Erin said.
The Lee family, from Spartanburg, comes down to Greenwood on the weekends because they have friends with a lake house.
“It’s nice to be able to get out and do something because it’s been rough stuck in the house,” Erin said.
She said her family has been cautious about where they go and what they do to avoid being exposed to the virus.
“We still have to go to the grocery store and still have to live life,” Erin said. “It’s about being mindful of where we are at and who we are around.”
Restaurants were busy Saturday, including Harris Landing restaurant at the lake.
“People are ready to get out, but right now we just can’t get supplies,” owner Robyn Jones said. “We can’t keep enough in the building. Our stock suppliers can’t meet our demands. We’re having to go to Greenville every week, two or three times, to get food and beef. We sell a lot of hamburgers. That’s been the biggest issue with it.”
Harris Landing has only five indoor tables, so half capacity is just two tables for the restaurant. Still, there were people eating outside and were enjoying drinks at the tiki bar.
“We’ve closed off all our big tables because, on boats, there’s typically eight to 10 people,” Jones said. “We’ve just have been kind of separating people because we want to do the right thing.”
At Howard’s on Main, diners ate inside and outside. The owner, Howard Corley, visited his outside diners and chatted with them on Saturday. He is quite enthusiastic about how things are going at this point.
“We were closed for about two weeks,” he said. “It gave us an opportunity to regroup and get things back into order they way they should have. It was a little bit of downtime that we needed. Since we have opened, people in Greenwood have been gracious to us a to our employees, who work for tips. They’ve been over the top (with tips). Business is pretty well back to normal.”
He said people still want to eat outside because “we’ve been blessed with good weather.”
Corley has a machine coming this week that will expedite the disinfecting process with his tables.
At Kickers, owner and chef Abdel Dimiati said the patio dining has been “excellent.” He now has his indoor tables available. At lunchtime on Saturday, there were still more people eating outside than inside.
“People are still coming in to sit down,” Dimiati said. “Really, I need more help. With this unemployment stuff, some people would rather stay at home and get their unemployment than come back to work. But business has been really good, so I can’t complain.”
Todd Waldrep and his family were in Uptown and took a break to enjoy the swings.
“It’s been tough,” Waldrep said of life during the outbreak. “We’ve all been at home and adjusting to being at home almost all the time. Now we’re going out and being able to do a little more, but, still, we’re being cautious and heeding advice from health officials.”
Waldrep said he thinks people have to be as cautious now as they were at the beginning of the virus outbreak.
“We’re comfortable being outside — outside on the swings and walking around — and things like that,” said Waldrep, who was swinging with daughter Savanna. “We have hand sanitizer in the car, and we’ll definitely wash our hands when we get back.”
Waldrep, who works for the state Department of Transportation in Greenwood, has been telecommuting to work.
“I’m going into work only when needed and necessary,” he said. “Just trying to minimize the exposure to the essential guys we have on the ground there.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.