You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Litter prevention, technology combine to clean up Greenwood County

Cleaning up Greenwood County has been a difficult task during the COVID-19 pandemic, but Litter Prevention Coordinator Maggie McMahon has taken a more technological approach to solving litter problems.

McMahon, who has been on the job almost a year, has found ways of fighting litter even when normal pickup operations have slowed down. Reporting litter is now more user friendly.

“I can’t be on every single road, every single day,” McMahon said.

Because of this, she has put together a way for anyone to report litter within Greenwood County. A link on the litter prevention page of the Greenwood County website takes litter spotters to a page where they can give information about where the litter is located. Pictures of litter can also be uploaded on the form.

The information is sent to McMahon and is put together with other reports of litter so she can identify hot spots in the county.

“It plots it on a map,” McMahon said.

This allows her to know where to focus cleanup efforts.

She wants to focus more attention on illegal dumping too, which has increased during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Most of this dumping occurs when the convenience centers are closed,” she said.

McMahon said the county also has four active cameras for litter detection and she said more are on the way. These cameras will be placed in areas that are deemed hot spots for litter.

The high definition cameras allow for litter prevention staff to identify vehicle types, license plates and more.

McMahon is partnering with Good Times Brewing to have another litter pickup on the Heritage Trail from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday. The group plans to meet in the parking lot of South Main Baptist Church.

The previous litter pickup in June had 61 volunteers that collected 38 bags of trash and two trailer loads of bulk items from Grace Street Park.

McMahon said social distancing will be observed and materials used for cleanup will be sanitized.

“We’ve got to get back to picking up litter after COVID,” she said.

Contact staff writer James Hicks at jhicks@indexjournal.com or on Twitter @jameshicks3.

COVID-19

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

+2
Litter prevention, technology combine to clean up Greenwood County

Litter prevention, technology combine to clean up Greenwood County

Cleaning up Greenwood County has been a difficult task during the COVID-19 pandemic, but Litter Prevention Coordinator Maggie McMahon has taken a more technological approach to solving litter problems.

+2
Visual arts lend themselves to individualized camp experiences for Arts Center

Visual arts lend themselves to individualized camp experiences for Arts Center

Arts Center of Greenwood campers this summer are open to doing things in a new way to enjoy camp during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

+4
Summer camp at Fellowship on Lake Greenwood is different amid novel coronavirus

Summer camp at Fellowship on Lake Greenwood is different amid novel coronavirus

Summer camp looks a little different this year.

COVID-19 update: SC adds nearly 2,000 cases as first instances of MIS-C diagnosed in state

COVID-19 update: SC adds nearly 2,000 cases as first instances of MIS-C diagnosed in state

State health officials reported 1,952 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, as well as 10 additional confirmed deaths. There are currently 1,472 hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19, and 188 of those pati…

Mask sale Uptown to raise funds for businesses

Mask sale Uptown to raise funds for businesses

When a former Uptown business owner saw people’s reactions to Greenwood passing a city ordinance requiring customers and employees at local businesses to wear protective masks, she wanted to do what she could to support business owners.

COVID-19 update: First child dies in SC; Greenwood County adds nearly 70 cases

COVID-19 update: First child dies in SC; Greenwood County adds nearly 70 cases

State health officials reported 2,239 new confirmed cases and seven new probable cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, along with 18 additional confirmed deaths and four new probable deaths. Among the deaths was the first child to die of COVID-19 in South Carolina.

Coronavirus (COVID-19)

As the Lakelands and the country respond to the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has led to state and national emergency declarations, it is vital for everyone to have up-to-date information about the virus and its spread. As such, we're providing free access to all of our COVID-19 coverage, which is available on this page.

Here's the latest information on COVID-19 from health agencies and hospitals:

BLOG: Letters from home