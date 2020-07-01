You are the owner of this article.
Lights on the Lake is fireworks-only Friday night over Lake Greenwood, beginning at 9:30 p.m.

Those planning to view fireworks are encouraged to register at the Connect Lake Greenwood website, connectlakegreenwood.org.

That way, organizers can contact you about any last-minute changes. No land access is available this year via Fellowship Camp and Conference Center.

Viewing by water is recommended between the main bridge crossing Lake Greenwood and the lower railroad bridge. The area between those two bridges is designated as a no-wake zone.

In the event of severe weather, CLG plans to use social media platforms to announce delays or cancellations through its accounts on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. An alternate date of Saturday is set if the fireworks display must be canceled Friday.

To limit the spread of COVID-19, organizers have decided not to have a concert, vendors or access by land via Camp Fellowship, which is closed to the public.

The 2020 fireworks show is being funded through community donations. Find a donation link at connectlakegreenwood.org.

CLG is a collective effort of the Greenwood Chamber and the Laurens County Chamber of Commerce. CLG works to promote and enhance life on Lake Greenwood.

