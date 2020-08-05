You are the owner of this article.
Library closes after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Greenwood County Library
The Greenwood County Library is closed until further notice.

“We have had a staff member test positive for COVID,” Tracey Ouzts, interim library director, said. “We are following CDC guidelines.”

Ouzts said staff at the library will be deep cleaning to make the library as safe as possible.

“We want our staff to be safe but we also want our general public to be safe as they come in,” Ouzts said.

Ouzts couldn’t give a reopening date but said the library will be closed for at least 14 days.

“We are going to initially start with the 14-day quarantine,” Ouzts said.

She said if other staff members test positive, the closure could be extended beyond 14 days.

For now, anyone who needs to go to the library will have to go to another branch.

“Our Ware Shoals branch as well as our Ninety Six branch will remain open,” Ouzts said.

Ouzts also said while the library is not offering curbside service during the closure because of low staff, if a particular book is needed from the library, library staff will meet them at the door with it.

“We are going to do everything we can to make it as easy as possible,” Ouzts said.

Contact staff writer James Hicks at jhicks@indexjournal.com or on Twitter @jameshicks3.

