Your video conference has a mic mute button

SIMPSONVILLE — Technology is great. It is especially great during the COVID-19 pandemic.
While working from home, if you are home alone, it can be as quiet as you need it. Or you might be subjected to other noises.
Take, for instance, Wednesday morning’s staff meeting via Microsoft Teams. It’s a great tool to use. You get to see your co-workers' happy faces in the morning. But, it hasn’t always been as technologically easy.
You have no doubt read Assistant Editor Matt Hensley’s blog entry “And that’s how we became the IJ bunch.” If you haven’t, you should check that out.
Video conferencing is not as seamless as you might think. The other day, I was waiting for my invitation to join the video conference. It never came. I received a text message from Matt asking, “You on the call?” No, I wasn’t. It took me a little while to figure out where to find the meeting and join.
The same has happened to a few of my colleagues.
Wednesday morning’s meeting was a little different for me. My wife was home today and she made an early run to the grocery store to pick up a few necessities. She came back during the meeting.
As she was putting things away, our executive editor, Richard Whiting, hears the noise of bags rustling and says “Someone is in the kitchen.” I quickly muted my mic because, in addition to the noise in the kitchen, my wife had bought my writing companion, River, a new squeaky toy.
And it works.
As the meeting wore on, I had to keep the mute button ready because rustling and squeaking abound. Finally, it quieted down.
But I learned: Always keep the mute button ready!