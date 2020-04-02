You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Your video conference has a mic mute button

  • By James Hicks
River mic mute

My writing companion, River, makes lots of noise, especially during video conferencing.

SIMPSONVILLE — Technology is great. It is especially great during the COVID-19 pandemic.

While working from home, if you are home alone, it can be as quiet as you need it. Or you might be subjected to other noises.

Take, for instance, Wednesday morning’s staff meeting via Microsoft Teams. It’s a great tool to use. You get to see your co-workers' happy faces in the morning. But, it hasn’t always been as technologically easy.

You have no doubt read Assistant Editor Matt Hensley’s blog entry “And that’s how we became the IJ bunch.” If you haven’t, you should check that out.

Video conferencing is not as seamless as you might think. The other day, I was waiting for my invitation to join the video conference. It never came. I received a text message from Matt asking, “You on the call?” No, I wasn’t. It took me a little while to figure out where to find the meeting and join.

The same has happened to a few of my colleagues.

Wednesday morning’s meeting was a little different for me. My wife was home today and she made an early run to the grocery store to pick up a few necessities. She came back during the meeting.

As she was putting things away, our executive editor, Richard Whiting, hears the noise of bags rustling and says “Someone is in the kitchen.” I quickly muted my mic because, in addition to the noise in the kitchen, my wife had bought my writing companion, River, a new squeaky toy.

And it works.

As the meeting wore on, I had to keep the mute button ready because rustling and squeaking abound. Finally, it quieted down.

But I learned: Always keep the mute button ready!

Contact staff writer James Hicks at jhicks@indexjournal.com or on Twitter @jameshicks3.

Letters from home

About this blog

From telecommuting to the new public home school model, a growing number of us are homebound for the foreseeable future as we take unprecedented steps to slow and hopefully stop the spread of the new coronavirus that is sweeping the world. This blog is our attempt to catalog some of the daily changes we are experiencing together. If you want to share your story with us, email us at newsroom@indexjournal.com.

COVID-19

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

SC DEW unemployment numbers March 28

SC DEW unemployment numbers March 28

This is a South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce map showing the number of filings by county in the state. Greenwood's filings have doubled from the previous week's numbers.

New unemployment filings double from previous week

New unemployment filings double from previous week

Filing for unemployment insurance continues to surge in South Carolina, part of the new coronavirus' economic impact.

#TeamGreenwoodMusic livestreams start tonight at 7 p.m.

#TeamGreenwoodMusic livestreams start tonight at 7 p.m.

Starting 7 p.m. today, with the smooth saxophone playing of Steven Galloway, you can enjoy nightly concerts by Greenwood area musicians participating in the #TeamGreenwoodMusic livestreams on the Facebook page: Until further notice.

Updated
+2
More evidence indicates healthy people can spread virus

More evidence indicates healthy people can spread virus

Scientists offered more evidence Wednesday that the coronavirus is spread by seemingly healthy people who show no clear symptoms, and the federal government issued new guidance warning that anyone exposed to the disease can be considered a carrier.

Clinton day care closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Clinton day care closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Young World Day Care closed after one of its employees tested positive for the new coronavirus, the Clinton child care facility said Wednesday in a press release posted to Facebook.

+10
Self rolls out virtual visits using video calls

Self rolls out virtual visits using video calls

Self Regional Healthcare patients can now see their doctor without having to go to the doctor’s office.