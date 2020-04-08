Why can't we look out for each other?

We've been doing this social distancing thing for almost four weeks. We should stay six feet or more away from each other to keep the spread of the coronavirus at bay and stay home unless there is absolutely a need to go out to get food or medicine. How hard is that?
From comments I've read on the internet about disobedience toward law enforcement and saying South Carolina is now a police state because Gov. Henry McMaster put a work-or-home order in place, I'm wondering about the mental well-being of the residents of South Carolina.
Yes, we all have rights to carry firearms, assemble, protest, worship, etc. However, when the well-being of people of the state, nation and world is at stake, we should, as human beings, be willing to make sacrifices.
I don't want to be stuck at home (when I'm not at work, that is). My wife and son have told me on many occasions how much they want to go back to school. These are sacrifices my family are taking to not only protect ourselves from getting this insidious virus, but to keep others safe as well. I'm willing, as is my family, to forego my constitutional rights for a short time (that's key) to allow society to heal and fight this disease before things get worse.
I get it. People want to be able to live their lives as normally as possible, and to be told by the government, no less, that they can't do that while a potentially deadly disease is spreading like wildfire, causes great consternation.
If we would all put aside our selfish wants and look toward the greater good of humanity, I truly believe we would not only get through this public health crisis faster, but we might actually improve our relationships with each other because we are putting others' need ahead of our own.
I am a Christian. I'm proud of that fact. Jesus sacrificed himself to help Man escape God's eternal punishment. He didn't do it to draw attention to himself or get pity. Jesus saw the big picture and didn't want his father's creation to suffer and die for all eternity, so he made the ultimate sacrifice, for others.
If he could undergo the torture, pain and suffering to save all of humanity, we should be able to stay home for a few weeks and let this coronavirus pass us by. That should be easy, right?