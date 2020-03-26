You are the owner of this article.
Whose idea was this anyway?

  • By Richard Whiting
home office

Thursday morning's at-home office view. Not bad, but without the perks of a Wanda Rinker snack.

Admittedly, I was among those on the front line urging that we abandon ship. We have no children on board, but plenty of women. Still, I wasn't being chivalrous in suggesting we get the heck out of the Index-Journal offices soon with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

We closed the offices to the public a little more than a week ago, before there were any reported cases in Greenwood County, but armed with the knowledge that there was and is no bubble over our county. It was not a question of if, but of when. And we did not need or want to put us or the public at risk.

How well our relatively small workforce would hold up, even under those more restrictive conditions, became the leading question. If only a single employee wound up testing positive, we knew what that would mean. In no time, this newspaper would be brought to its knees. That would complicate things, to say the least, especially if the newsroom took a hit as it tries to cover the community as it endures this mess.

Our newsroom is made up mostly of men, but we were the first to take to the lifeboats. St. Claire Donaghy, an owner and a staff writer, joined the rest of the newsroom. Save one. Wanda Rinker saluted and said she'd stay the course. Or something like that.

Working remotely would be especially difficult for Wanda. She has to answer the phone — no walk-ins, thankfully at this time — juggle obituaries and a slew of other material on a daily basis. If it were not for Wanda, you'd have no Lakelands Connector to read, no contributed Viewpoints page material to read, no news releases to read, no — well, you get the idea. She's a helpful and vital gatekeeper. Plus, she helps keep us straight. Remember, it's mostly guys in the newsroom at this time. She is also responsible for about 10 to 20 pounds of weight gain per person. That woman can snack up the joint and get us birthday party ready.

Anyway, we headed to our homes on Wednesday, equipped with Microsoft Team so we can conduct video meetings among ourselves. Imagine starting your day seeing your co-workers at their very best. So far, no one has accidentally hit the camera button when less than, shall we say, properly dressed. We try to start our days as if we are going to the office, so you know we look our best.

We have the internet and can access the software we use for dropping our stories and photos in the system that automatically sends our materials to the website. We can do just about everything we did while in the office.

Only problem is, it's all one-dimensional interaction. And that means working from home, while it has its advantages, isn't all it's cracked up to be sometimes.

And it also means we might lose weight because we cannot enjoy Wanda's snacks and special occasion treats.

Whiting is executive editor of the Index-Journal. Contact him at rwhiting@indexjournal.com, or follow him on Twitter @IJEDITOR.

If you want to share your story with us, email us at newsroom@indexjournal.com.