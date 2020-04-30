You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

When will the teleconferencing be over?

  • By James Hicks
City teleconference

Staff writer James Hicks attends a teleconference meeting of the Greenwood City Council in late April.

 JAMES HICKS | INDEX-JOURNAL

Boy, do I miss the good old days.

I know I haven’t been here very long but in my short time here I have gotten to experience a bit of normalcy before the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown.

What am I talking about? Government meetings.

When I first started covering these meetings for the Index-Journal, I was getting immersed in being right in the action — or lack thereof — of the public meeting.

Seeing each member face to face and getting to read the reactions of the room give context to what is happening.

Since most public meetings have been postponed indefinitely or moved to teleconference, much of this is lost in technology.

Now, don’t get me wrong. I am a huge fan of technological advances and I think some of the options for moving these meetings to the virtual world are pretty cool.

Not to mention it opens up access to more people to get involved in what their government is doing.

But, if you can’t attend one of these meetings, I’ll be there to let you know what happened.

Another thing that is lost in these virtual meetings is discussion. Often times, it is really informative when councilmembers or attendees get to ask questions and discuss topics.

Most of the time during these virtual meetings, discussions are limited with troubles over muting/unmuting as well as poor audio quality at times. A number of these problems could be fixed with the right equipment but the quick descent of COVID-19 had many entities scrambling to get the basic necessities accomplished.

I have a feeling we will be getting back in the same room pretty soon. I hope.

Contact staff writer James Hicks at jhicks@indexjournal.com or on Twitter @jameshicks3.

Letters from home

About this blog

From telecommuting to the new public home school model, a growing number of us are homebound for the foreseeable future as we take unprecedented steps to slow and hopefully stop the spread of the new coronavirus that is sweeping the world. This blog is our attempt to catalog some of the daily changes we are experiencing together. If you want to share your story with us, email us at newsroom@indexjournal.com.

COVID-19

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

+2
D50, Ware Shoals to have traditional face-to-face graduation ceremonies

D50, Ware Shoals to have traditional face-to-face graduation ceremonies

Greenwood County school districts 50 and 51 are following the lead set by Abbeville and McCormick counties' school districts with plans to have face-to-face graduation ceremonies.

+4
City, county managers field COVID-19 questions in teleconference

City, county managers field COVID-19 questions in teleconference

Greenwood's city and county managers shared how their operations are functioning under pandemic conditions.

COVID-19 update: 10 new cases in Lakelands; SC tops 6,000 cases, records 12 more deaths

COVID-19 update: 10 new cases in Lakelands; SC tops 6,000 cases, records 12 more deaths

State health officials reported six more cases of COVID-19 in Saluda County on Thursday, while Greenwood County added three to its tally and Abbeville County's case count increased by one.

+4
Greenwood Mall reopens for business

Greenwood Mall reopens for business

About a month after shuttering the stores inside, Greenwood Mall is open for business again.

+2
Greenwood-based tattoo artist paints mural to help out area business

Greenwood-based tattoo artist paints mural to help out area business

Bob Johnson, owner of Savannah Valley Landscapes and Par Three West Golf Course, doesn’t have any tattoos inked onto his body. For him, the mural painted by tattoo artist Eric Hassler on the side of the reopening Savannah Valley Landscapes’ new building is his tattoo — and he said, “It’s abs…

Clemson, MUSC staff work together on COVID-19 testing research

Clemson, MUSC staff work together on COVID-19 testing research

In the rush to develop more accurate and quicker ways of testing people for COVID-19, researchers in South Carolina are volunteering their time to help ensure health care professionals have the testing supplies they need to stay safe.