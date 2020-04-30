When will the teleconferencing be over?

Boy, do I miss the good old days.
I know I haven’t been here very long but in my short time here I have gotten to experience a bit of normalcy before the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown.
What am I talking about? Government meetings.
When I first started covering these meetings for the Index-Journal, I was getting immersed in being right in the action — or lack thereof — of the public meeting.
Seeing each member face to face and getting to read the reactions of the room give context to what is happening.
Since most public meetings have been postponed indefinitely or moved to teleconference, much of this is lost in technology.
Now, don’t get me wrong. I am a huge fan of technological advances and I think some of the options for moving these meetings to the virtual world are pretty cool.
Not to mention it opens up access to more people to get involved in what their government is doing.
But, if you can’t attend one of these meetings, I’ll be there to let you know what happened.
Another thing that is lost in these virtual meetings is discussion. Often times, it is really informative when councilmembers or attendees get to ask questions and discuss topics.
Most of the time during these virtual meetings, discussions are limited with troubles over muting/unmuting as well as poor audio quality at times. A number of these problems could be fixed with the right equipment but the quick descent of COVID-19 had many entities scrambling to get the basic necessities accomplished.
I have a feeling we will be getting back in the same room pretty soon. I hope.