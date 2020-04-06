You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

When the roll is called up yonder

  • By Richard Whiting
tp roll

Uh-oh. Hard to get much more out of this roll at home. Wonder if the cardboard tube can be soaked, softened and put to use.

Well, it appears Matt Hensley and I are both on a roll.

Apparently he and I, despite being separated by a lake and not having frequent visits within the newsroom at the I-J, are equally fascinated with the end of times. Er, I mean the end of rolls. Toilet paper rolls, to be more specific.

A few weeks back, Wendy and I ventured to Costco in Greenville for what was supposed to be a normal day of bulk purchasing. No 100-pound bags of rice or 40-gallon cans of baked beans needed in this house of two, but Costco does afford us the chance to do what my Depression-era grandfather taught me: buy as if gas is still rationed and sheep are your lawnmowers.

OK, no sheep at our house, but we did load up on paper towels, facial tissue and toilet paper. Mind you, none of this was in preparation for COVID-19. It was, as I said, a normal shopping excursion that included a few other items. Well, except for the 75-inch diagonal smart TV Wendy said we did not need. Oh, and it did not include one thing I suggested, but which she said we had plenty of at the time. Hindsight being what it is, that bulk pack of six or 12 disinfectant wipes would have been a wise purchase.

Anyway, based on Matt's Google University research — he has a master's, by the way — and our own experience, I've decided to further economize on the bulk buy. I was inspired by a funny email sent my way. "I used to spin that toilet paper like I was on 'Wheel of Fortune,'" it said. "Now I turn it like I'm cracking a safe."

Indeed.

So I've taken to rationing the TP at home. I wish we'd bought 3-ply, but that's bad on the sewer system. If we had, though, I could peel the layers and allocate 5 squares of 1-ply for the No. 1 duty, 12 squares of 2 ply for the No. 2.

Sure hope we can get back to Costco, safely, before the last roll is called up yonder.

Whiting is executive editor of the Index-Journal. Contact him at rwhiting@indexjournal.com, or follow him on Twitter @IJEDITOR. 

Letters from home

About this blog

From telecommuting to the new public home school model, a growing number of us are homebound for the foreseeable future as we take unprecedented steps to slow and hopefully stop the spread of the new coronavirus that is sweeping the world. This blog is our attempt to catalog some of the daily changes we are experiencing together. If you want to share your story with us, email us at newsroom@indexjournal.com.

COVID-19

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

2 Clinton day care workers test negative for COVID-19

2 Clinton day care workers test negative for COVID-19

Two child care workers have tested negative for COVID-19, Young World Day Care announced Monday.

Paycheck Protection Program hits snags

Paycheck Protection Program hits snags

Applications for small business relief through the Paycheck Protection Program began last Friday. Things did not go so smoothly.

Bi-Lo to check employee temperatures, close for Easter

Bi-Lo to check employee temperatures, close for Easter

As part of the company's latest changes during the coronavirus pandemic, Bi-Lo will start checking temperatures of employees and associates will be able to wear masks and gloves in all stores, parent company Southeastern Grocers announced Monday. Bi-Lo will also close on Easter Day.

IHME lowers projected SC deaths from COVID-19

IHME lowers projected SC deaths from COVID-19

Seattle-based Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation has significantly lowered the expected death toll in South Carolina from the new coronavirus.

Greenwood Mills switches from denim to masks and gowns

Greenwood Mills switches from denim to masks and gowns

In a press release issued Friday, Greenwood Mills president and COO, J. C. "Jay" Self III, announced that denim jeans production by the textile manufacturer has switched over to production of non-medical-grade masks and hospital gowns to support health care workers and the public during COVID-19.

Updated
+4
Tiger at NYC's Bronx Zoo tests positive for coronavirus

Tiger at NYC's Bronx Zoo tests positive for coronavirus

NEW YORK (AP) — A tiger at the Bronx Zoo has tested positive for the new coronavirus, in what is believed to be the first known infection in an animal in the U.S. or a tiger anywhere, federal officials and the zoo said Sunday.