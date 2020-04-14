Well, that's a real gas, isn't it?

Ever notice that right before a big holiday weekend the price of gasoline seems to jump by 10 or more cents a gallon? Yeah, most of us have. But supposedly it's got nothing to do with a gotcha opportunity.
We field many a call in the newsroom from folks who swear that it's exactly that. The gas companies and stations, they swear, are all in cahoots and know people are going to be hitting the roads, so get 'em in the pocketbooks while they can.
Now, in what looks like a cruel twist of the knife in the backs of motorists, gas prices have dipped tremendously. Not that I've been out at all the past few days, but word on the street is that gas is below a buck fifty per gallon. For the cheaper grade. It's even dipped to $1.27 in the Shoals. Ware Shoals, that is.
But who the heck gets to take advantage of that? How many folks, for example, had to hang around home on Easter Sunday eating leftovers instead of traveling to see Mom and Dad, Grandma and Grandpa, for a family gathering?
Oh sure, now you lower the price at a time when most of us still have the same amount of gas we had when we topped off several weeks ago. And when it was more like $1.70 or something.
Bet you a gallon of gas that when the travel ban is lifted, either by the governor or the president, who apparently thinks he can tell all the states when to lift their executive orders, that price will soar back toward two bucks. Betcha.