We have cash. Please send social.

  • By Matthew Hensley
Email

I should listen to this email, right?

CLINTON — I was just sitting at my computer, doing totally legitimate work stuff and not a BuzzFeed quiz on which Disney Princess I most resemble, when an email captured my attention:

Attention:

Your email have been listed on our compensation file as those affected due to covid-19 outbreak.

The (World HealthOrganization) has agreed upon to pay you the sum of $250,000 as compensation and to equip you to stay at home to avoid further spread of the deadly virus.

You are at this time urged to contact the Covid19 response fund department with the reference number (COV/RES/FND.00171) for immediate claims.

Warning you at this time urged to keep this secret to avoid double claim as any double claim of same reference number will be disqualified.

For claims kindly contact Jim Harrison on solid.viewinc@yandex.com

Dr Maria Wellos

Public Announcer

World Health Organization

This seems totally legitimate. I mean, that grammar is divine. And what international health agency doesn't put its name in parentheses? And WHO else but a medical doctor would be emailing me about the massive amounts of cash I shouldn't be expecting? Oops, guess I was supposed to keep this hush-hush.

OK, so maybe this isn't legit. Apparently there are a lot of coronavirus-related scams happening nowadays. Please remember that no agency actually seeking to help you is going to call or email you seeking personal information, and please be careful what you click on. The best advice remains: If it seems too good to be true, it probably is.

So no wads of cash for me. On the bright side, my BuzzFeed quiz came back. It was negative.

Contact Assistant Editor Matthew Hensley at mhensley@indexjournal.com or on Twitter @IJMattHensley.

