Those were dark times

Working from home can have many advantages. The commute is tolerable. You are closer to meals. You can even decide how quiet or how noisy you want it.
Having moved recently, there are a number of challenges with working from home. Set aside all of the boxes that need to be unpacked and the clothes that need to be put away and then you find more challenges.
One particular difficulty with working remotely is not having some of the means to work remotely: the internet. Unfortunately, the provider that I have chosen to provide my home with ultra-fast high-speed internet will not be able to install it until next Thursday.
Now, in 2020, we do have things to help us manage these difficulties. Cellphone service providers often allot a number of gigabytes for creating a mobile hotspot. And that is what we are depending on, during these dark hours, to provide our laptops with a connection to the outside inter-worlds.
It certainly makes for interesting video conference meetings to use the smartphone app instead of a program on the laptop, but that helps ease the burden on the network during those high demand times.
We count the days until we can stream Netflix or Disney+ — er — I mean work more seamlessly to do work and more work.
But these are indeed dark times. Until Thursday.