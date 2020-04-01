This is the big one

For the nearly five years I spent at the Index-Journal, it was a conversation Matt Hensley and I had often.
When "that story" finally arrives, what's our plan? Are we ready? Every local journalist covers his or her fair share of tragedy and uncertainty. A fatal car wreck here, a structure fire there.
But those once-in-a-career defining events, all you can really do is speak of them in the same ethereal way you do about winning the lottery. Sure, it could happen, but it won't.
Except it has. And I hope all of Greenwood County understands that they're in good hands with this small but mighty newsroom at the helm. We're living in a moment where true heroism is among us. The medical professionals and first responders. The teachers and small business owners and truck drivers keeping our supply chains stable as we panic buy toilet paper and then clamor for more.
Journalists are on that list. Admittedly, I'm biased, but I can assure you that as the coronavirus continues to infiltrate the Coronacas and Plum Branches, the Calhoun Fallses and Bradleys, your hometown team of reporters will be there to let you know what you need to for the sake of your family's health.
I spent almost five years there in body, hopefully doing my small part to honor this resilient and tenacious and entirely remarkable place. I am there now in spirit with my old team and sources.
The Index-Journal embodies not just the principles of American journalism, but of all this country's greatest ideals and morals.
Stay safe, Greenwood. Stay safe, my Index-Journal community. I love you all.