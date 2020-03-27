You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

The always temporary 'new normal'

  • By James Hicks
Hicks mobile setup for COVID-19

Among home office setups, James Hicks' workspace is more temporary than most.

SIMPSONVILLE — Working from home isn’t as easy as you would think. Challenges abound as our social distancing disconnects us from the human interaction that we see daily.

First off, as the Index-Journal’s newest reporter, I haven’t quite moved to Greenwood yet. It is going to happen and hopefully very soon, but for now this is what we have to work with.

Secondly, in the process of moving to Greenwood, we have our house on the market. So, my workspace setup is only temporary. If we have a showing, I have to pack up everything and stow it away.

Thirdly, because our house is on the market, we have packed away almost everything. Meaning that we have very few things to help us get through each day. Living out of suitcase. The bare necessities. 

So, most days I am sitting at our dining room table with my computer, my phone and other resources that I can cobble together to make this little operation work.

However, one good thing that has improved is the commute. I don’t have to wake up early to make that hour drive to Phoenix Street but rather can instead login from home and get to writing.

The "new normal" is hopefully only temporary as I look forward to a "new normal" in Greenwood.

Contact staff writer James Hicks at jhicks@indexjournal.com or on Twitter @jameshicks3.

COVID-19

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

+3
Dental community explores making resin 3D masks to hedge shortages in medical field

Dental community explores making resin 3D masks to hedge shortages in medical field

Greenwood orthodontist Dr. Ernest McCallum recently came across an orthodontist in neighboring Georgia who is printing 3D masks that could potentially help with shortages of masks for health care workers on the frontlines of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

+2
Park-goers take social distancing outdoors

Park-goers take social distancing outdoors

On a warm, sunny Thursday, some Greenwood residents couldn’t contain their excitement to enjoy a beautiful day — they’d be practicing social distancing outside.

Virtual learning might be on the horizon for SC schools after COVID-19 pandemic

Virtual learning might be on the horizon for SC schools after COVID-19 pandemic

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic led Gov. Henry McMaster to give an executive order and close all public pre-K-12 schools, initially through March, but on Tuesday, the closures were extended through April.

PTC Foundation creates SOS Fund to assist students during coronavirus pandemic

PTC Foundation creates SOS Fund to assist students during coronavirus pandemic

To help Piedmont Technical College students in need of food, rent, childcare and other necessities, the PTC Foundation has created a Supporting Our Students Fund.

SCDHEC: 2 more die of COVID-19; 32 new cases reported, including one in Abbeville

SCDHEC: 2 more die of COVID-19; 32 new cases reported, including one in Abbeville

Two more South Carolinians have died of the new coronavirus as state health officials announced 32 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

Mail, package delivery companies adjust for COVID-19

Mail, package delivery companies adjust for COVID-19

We depend on mail and package delivery for our everyday lives. That hasn’t changed in a time of pandemic.

Letters from home

About this blog

From telecommuting to the new public home school model, a growing number of us are homebound for the foreseeable future as we take unprecedented steps to slow and hopefully stop the spread of the new coronavirus that is sweeping the world. This blog is our attempt to catalog some of the daily changes we are experiencing together. If you want to share your story with us, email us at newsroom@indexjournal.com.