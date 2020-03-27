The always temporary 'new normal'

SIMPSONVILLE — Working from home isn’t as easy as you would think. Challenges abound as our social distancing disconnects us from the human interaction that we see daily.
First off, as the Index-Journal’s newest reporter, I haven’t quite moved to Greenwood yet. It is going to happen and hopefully very soon, but for now this is what we have to work with.
Secondly, in the process of moving to Greenwood, we have our house on the market. So, my workspace setup is only temporary. If we have a showing, I have to pack up everything and stow it away.
Thirdly, because our house is on the market, we have packed away almost everything. Meaning that we have very few things to help us get through each day. Living out of suitcase. The bare necessities.
So, most days I am sitting at our dining room table with my computer, my phone and other resources that I can cobble together to make this little operation work.
However, one good thing that has improved is the commute. I don’t have to wake up early to make that hour drive to Phoenix Street but rather can instead login from home and get to writing.
The "new normal" is hopefully only temporary as I look forward to a "new normal" in Greenwood.