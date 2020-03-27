You are the owner of this article.
Technical difficulties abound, hilarity may ensue

  • By JAMES HICKS
Video conferencing

Video conferencing and teleconferencing are being used by many governing bodies to conduct meetings in the COVID-19 pandemic world.

 JAMES HICKS | INDEX-JOURNAL

SIMPSONVILLE – Being on the government and economic development beat means going to a lot of government meetings. For some, that might sound terribly boring. But, for me, I like it.

Generally, I will be seen at the Greenwood City Council and Greenwood County Council meetings. Occasionally, you might see me at a Greenwood CPW meeting.

But that was before COVID-19. Now many governing bodies are relying on video and teleconferencing to conduct meetings which can make it difficult as a reporter and most times very humorous.

For example, before we at the Index-Journal made the decision to work remotely, I attended a Greenwood County Council meeting that was partially by way of video conference and partially in person.

The funny part came as Chairman Steve Brown was giving his thoughts on the agreement, he was interrupted by Vice Chairman Chuck Moates’s phone ringing in the background which reverted the video to Moates until the phone stopped ringing. That got a chuckle out of a few people who were present in the room.

In another example from Friday morning, Greenwood City Council conducted its first teleconference meeting.

A funny thing happened during that meeting as well. After they approved the ordinance and were discussing whether to meet on April 6, one councilmember announced they need to leave the council meeting because they had another meeting to attend. The problem was, they were still on the call so we could hear them talking in their next meeting until they were muted by the city manager.

Technical difficulties abound, but we are still wading through these issues together.

Contact staff writer James Hicks at jhicks@indexjournal.com or on Twitter @jameshicks3.

