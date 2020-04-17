You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Tape on the sidewalk and a sneeze guard at the counter

  • By St. Claire Donaghy

Lucky me. My driver's license came up for renewal during all this social distancing and the COVID-19 precautions.

Well before the expiration date, I started researching how to go about getting this most necessary form of identification renewed and switched over to REAL ID while I was at it. 

But, alas. Now, I just couldn't go to a Department of Motor Vehicles branch on almost any weekday to get this done. Instead of being open Monday through Friday, the branch is only open two days a week, until further notice. And, you must make appointments to visit a branch. 

I did that online. And, I arrived early, out of worry the appointment would be canceled were I more than 10 minutes late, per the rather urgent-sounding text the DMV sent me to remind me of the appointment.

Outside the building, every available parking space was full. People were standing and sitting outdoors. Those with appointments were told to wait on one side of the lawn and those without, the other. Tape on the sidewalk in front of the building designated how far apart people should be while waiting in line.

A courteous employee took names, answered questions and handed out applications and forms. In and out of the front door she went, noting the appointment schedule was running a tad behind. At least one person got frustrated and left when he realized he now has until Oct. 1, 2021, to get a REAL ID.

In all, I spent a little more than an hour at the DMV.

When it was my turn, the employee who took names upon arrival escorted me into the building. She told me at which window to submit my paperwork and assorted proofs of residence and identification.

This whole time, except for when my photo was taken, I was wearing a cotton mask with elastic ear loops and squirting hand sanitizer into my palms if I touched something that didn't belong to me. But, not everyone around me was doing the same. 

I started to wonder about that, especially with cash changing hands for IDs, tags and whatnot. But, each counter window does have a sneeze guard in place now. I guess that's fine if you are standing directly in front of the counter window and not seated at or below the counter height.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control created these sneeze guards to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Also, templates can be downloaded for these sneeze guards, which are in place at DHEC and SCDMV offices and at some convenience stores and restaurants. 

My paperwork was processed. I paid the $25 to get the new REAL ID license and I had my photo taken for the ID.

Now, I'm good to go for the next eight years. Maybe, just maybe, this new normal will revert to something a little like the old normal and I can use this swanky new form of identification to fly to a lovely destination inside the United States for a little change of scenery, someday soon.

sdonaghy@indexjournal.com

Letters from home

About this blog

From telecommuting to the new public home school model, a growing number of us are homebound for the foreseeable future as we take unprecedented steps to slow and hopefully stop the spread of the new coronavirus that is sweeping the world. This blog is our attempt to catalog some of the daily changes we are experiencing together. If you want to share your story with us, email us at newsroom@indexjournal.com.

COVID-19

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

SCDHEC estimates two-thirds of COVID-19 cases have recovered

SCDHEC estimates two-thirds of COVID-19 cases have recovered

State health officials announced Friday that two-thirds of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 have likely recovered.

Officials urge caution to avoid coronavirus-related scams

Officials urge caution to avoid coronavirus-related scams

With so many people wrestling with the changes caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, identity thieves and scammers are looking for ways to take advantage of the uncertainty.

Glenn hosts virtual town hall on Facebook Live, addresses residents’ concerns

Glenn hosts virtual town hall on Facebook Live, addresses residents’ concerns

More than 400 people tuned in to watch Steve Glenn, Greenwood County School District 50 superintendent, host a virtual town hall on Facebook Live and answer questions about graduation, grades, feeding sites and possibly returning to school.

Greenwood boat ramps to reopen at noon Friday

Greenwood boat ramps to reopen at noon Friday

Gov. Henry McMaster modified a previous executive order on closing all public boat ramps in the state, allowing them to open beginning at noon Friday.

Gov. Henry McMaster: 'No reason' to delay SC primary

Gov. Henry McMaster: 'No reason' to delay SC primary

Gov. Henry McMaster is not postponing the statewide June 9 partisan primary because of the new coronavirus pandemic.

Updated
+22
Trump gives governors 3-phase plan to reopen economy

Trump gives governors 3-phase plan to reopen economy

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump gave governors a road map Thursday for recovering from the economic pain of the coronavirus pandemic, laying out “a phased and deliberate approach” to restoring normal activity in places that have strong testing and are seeing a decrease in COVID-19 cases.