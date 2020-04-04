You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Some services were ahead of their times

  • By James Hicks
Oil change

This is the view James Hicks has while getting his oil changed with minimal human contact.

SIMPSONVILLE — We take for granted some of the things we do every day. In the times we find ourselves, we look to innovation to help get us through these challenges. Some industries were innovating their approach far ahead of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Take, for instance, this weekend. My wife’s vehicle needed an oil change. In a time of closed businesses and pleas to stay at home, we had to get this done if we could.

We ventured out to an oil change spot that my wife had previously visited. I remember her telling me about the experience, and as it turns out, it worked in our favor.

This particular quick oil change spot is a fully functional drive-thru operation — no need to get out of the car. The staff at this place guide you into a bay and ask you minimal questions to get the job done.

It was fast, too. The only interactions we experienced were passing the credit card through the window and then getting it back with a receipt.

My wife had been here before and the experience was the same. The previous time was well before our COVID-19 pandemic and that got me to thinking.

Many businesses have changed the way they do things to decrease how much personal contact we have with others for a while now. Just look at the booming food delivery services, which have operated for some time but are now reaping the benefit of having an existing operation.

Maybe it’s time we start thinking about innovating our long-held practices because you never know when times will change. And sometimes that change happens fast.

The news industry has changed over time but as we all know — news travels fast and often changes quickly. That’s why it’s important to provide news to the community via digital opportunities.

The Index-Journal has been delivering news on digital formats for much longer than I have worked there. Our website and e-edition have been available to our readers which, in a time of pandemic, help deliver the news that you can only get from your local news source faster.

So stay with us, stay informed and stay ahead of the times.

Contact staff writer James Hicks at jhicks@indexjournal.com or on Twitter @jameshicks3.

Letters from home

About this blog

From telecommuting to the new public home school model, a growing number of us are homebound for the foreseeable future as we take unprecedented steps to slow and hopefully stop the spread of the new coronavirus that is sweeping the world. This blog is our attempt to catalog some of the daily changes we are experiencing together. If you want to share your story with us, email us at newsroom@indexjournal.com.

COVID-19

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

+2
Nonessential businesses weigh in on order to close

Nonessential businesses weigh in on order to close

Late Tuesday afternoon, Gov. Henry McMaster, issued an executive order mandating closure of nonessential businesses, as defined by the executive order, throughout the state in order to combat the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Affected businesses include a host of entertainment facilities, re…

Wright Travel and Bus Lines to refund all schools who paid deposits for their charter buses

Wright Travel and Bus Lines to refund all schools who paid deposits for their charter buses

Claude and Barbara Wright wanted to do the right thing and refund all schools that paid deposits for their charter buses to use on field trips that are being canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. The co-business owners have already begun writing checks to the schools.

Which businesses are nonessential in South Carolina?

Which businesses are nonessential in South Carolina?

In an order shuttering specified nonessential businesses at 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 1, 2020, Gov. Henry McMaster listed out a number of business types in three categories: entertainment venues and facilities; recreational and athletic facilities and activities; and close-contact service prov…

COVID-19 could stoke domestic violence

COVID-19 could stoke domestic violence

Avoiding contact with others is the key to stopping the spread of coronavirus. Non-essential businesses have closed. Restaurants are reduced to to-go and curbside service. Schools are closed.

Technology, loneliness a challenge for Lakelands elderly

Technology, loneliness a challenge for Lakelands elderly

Being older and alone can be a daily struggle for many senior adults. Add in the lack of visitors because of fears of spreading the new coronavirus, that daily struggle becomes even harder.

Cumulative coronavirus cases rise to 1,700 in SC; statewide deaths reach 34

Cumulative coronavirus cases rise to 1,700 in SC; statewide deaths reach 34

State health officials announced 147 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday and three more deaths.