Some services were ahead of their times

SIMPSONVILLE — We take for granted some of the things we do every day. In the times we find ourselves, we look to innovation to help get us through these challenges. Some industries were innovating their approach far ahead of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Take, for instance, this weekend. My wife’s vehicle needed an oil change. In a time of closed businesses and pleas to stay at home, we had to get this done if we could.
We ventured out to an oil change spot that my wife had previously visited. I remember her telling me about the experience, and as it turns out, it worked in our favor.
This particular quick oil change spot is a fully functional drive-thru operation — no need to get out of the car. The staff at this place guide you into a bay and ask you minimal questions to get the job done.
It was fast, too. The only interactions we experienced were passing the credit card through the window and then getting it back with a receipt.
My wife had been here before and the experience was the same. The previous time was well before our COVID-19 pandemic and that got me to thinking.
Many businesses have changed the way they do things to decrease how much personal contact we have with others for a while now. Just look at the booming food delivery services, which have operated for some time but are now reaping the benefit of having an existing operation.
Maybe it’s time we start thinking about innovating our long-held practices because you never know when times will change. And sometimes that change happens fast.
The news industry has changed over time but as we all know — news travels fast and often changes quickly. That’s why it’s important to provide news to the community via digital opportunities.
The Index-Journal has been delivering news on digital formats for much longer than I have worked there. Our website and e-edition have been available to our readers which, in a time of pandemic, help deliver the news that you can only get from your local news source faster.
So stay with us, stay informed and stay ahead of the times.