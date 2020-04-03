A week-plus into it, I'm sort of getting used to this working from home gig. Mind you, that's used to, not settling into.
Supposedly we should get into some sort of a routine. That's what the experts say. Problem is there is no such thing as a routine in the news business. Really. Sure, there are routine things we do, but news is as fluid as this damn coronavirus and duties can ramp up at any given time.
I do maintain some semblance of a schedule, best I can, such as making the bed, showering, dressing — have to dress because I conduct video meetings with the news staff and I don't want them to get ill or file a lawsuit — but what I don't do is walk away much. Just when you think you can do so, there's something else that comes to mind that needs done. Download some editorial cartoons, clean up some columns for the next day's Viewpoints page, respond to a slew of emails.
Yesterday as we had our morning video meeting, I was able to look out the living room window and see a crisp blue sky and evidence that it was windy as petals from the dogwoods fell like snow. COVID-19? Didn't seem like it could be so. But it was. And it is. Still.
But one thing I'm not doing is following Matt Hensley's lead when it comes to snacking. If you read the assistant editor's entry the other day, you know he has a propensity for incessant and unhealthy snacking. It's nothing new, so don't be fooled. There's not a snack that can be laid out on the table outside his office that he can avoid.
I fix a decent breakfast, try to avoid any snacking at all and then — bam! — lunchtime rolls around and, despite the hankering for a good cheeseburger and fries, I fix a beautiful and healthful salad.
Harrumph. Watch me get the dang coronavirus and Matt not.