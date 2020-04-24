You are the owner of this article.
Rockin' in a COVID-19-free world

  • By James Hicks
Guitar (BLOG)

Here are a few of my guitars and amps that I used to play music over the last 12 years.

“But there’s a warnin’ sign

On the road ahead

There’s a lot of people sayin’

We’d be better off dead.”

— Neil Young

During the COVID-19 pandemic and moving, one thing has been bothering me a little bit as of late: I haven’t gotten to play my guitars.

Not to make you think I’m some Eddie Van Halen wannabe or anything. (Although my unfortunate mullet is getting longer and making me feel like I might fit in with a ‘80s hair metal band.)

I do like to play guitar, mainly my Gibson Les Paul Studio if I can, but usually I end up playing an acoustic guitar for convenience.

In the pre-COVID19 pandemic days, I played guitar every week at my church, GracePoint Church in Simpsonville.

I have been in a few bands over the years when I had more time for such activities and I do love to rock out on guitar.

However, as I have gotten older, many more priorities have gotten in the way of playing.

I still have hope that maybe I’ll get to play around on guitar in a band. There is nothing like playing music with other musicians when it all melds together.

Here’s to hoping that will be soon.

And let’s hope we will be soon rockin' in a COVID-19-free world!

Contact staff writer James Hicks at 864-943-5648 or on Twitter @jameshicks3.

Letters from home

About this blog

From telecommuting to the new public home school model, a growing number of us are homebound for the foreseeable future as we take unprecedented steps to slow and hopefully stop the spread of the new coronavirus that is sweeping the world. This blog is our attempt to catalog some of the daily changes we are experiencing together. If you want to share your story with us, email us at newsroom@indexjournal.com.

