“But there’s a warnin’ sign
On the road ahead
There’s a lot of people sayin’
We’d be better off dead.”
— Neil Young
During the COVID-19 pandemic and moving, one thing has been bothering me a little bit as of late: I haven’t gotten to play my guitars.
Not to make you think I’m some Eddie Van Halen wannabe or anything. (Although my unfortunate mullet is getting longer and making me feel like I might fit in with a ‘80s hair metal band.)
I do like to play guitar, mainly my Gibson Les Paul Studio if I can, but usually I end up playing an acoustic guitar for convenience.
In the pre-COVID19 pandemic days, I played guitar every week at my church, GracePoint Church in Simpsonville.
I have been in a few bands over the years when I had more time for such activities and I do love to rock out on guitar.
However, as I have gotten older, many more priorities have gotten in the way of playing.
I still have hope that maybe I’ll get to play around on guitar in a band. There is nothing like playing music with other musicians when it all melds together.
Here’s to hoping that will be soon.
And let’s hope we will be soon rockin' in a COVID-19-free world!