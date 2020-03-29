You are the owner of this article.
Our bare kitchen

  • By James Hicks
Taco ring

The baked taco ring that includes ground beef and cheese.

SIMPSONVILLE — Staying at home, whether because of working remotely or just to stay away from others during this contagious time, can provide a welcome opportunity to get in the kitchen and cook something delicious.

One roadblock for us is that our kitchen is very bare. I have previously written about our upcoming move to Greenwood. We have already packed up most of our cooking equipment, except for a skillet, a medium pot and a baking sheet.

With our local Chinese take-out options closed, we decided to try our hand at making our own. Luckily, we had a bottle of Kung Pao sauce in the pantry and two chicken breasts in the freezer. It was quite delicious served over a bowl of rice.

My wife has been wanting to make the taco ring recipe that is on the back of the Pillsbury Crescent Roll package. So, we decided to go for it. Brown the beef. Lay out the dough. Bake for 20 minutes. It was delicious. I highly recommend.

What’s next for our bare kitchen? Who knows?

Contact staff writer James Hicks at jhicks@indexjournal.com or on Twitter @jameshicks3.

Letters from home

About this blog

From telecommuting to the new public home school model, a growing number of us are homebound for the foreseeable future as we take unprecedented steps to slow and hopefully stop the spread of the new coronavirus that is sweeping the world. This blog is our attempt to catalog some of the daily changes we are experiencing together. If you want to share your story with us, email us at newsroom@indexjournal.com.