SIMPSONVILLE — Staying at home, whether because of working remotely or just to stay away from others during this contagious time, can provide a welcome opportunity to get in the kitchen and cook something delicious.
One roadblock for us is that our kitchen is very bare. I have previously written about our upcoming move to Greenwood. We have already packed up most of our cooking equipment, except for a skillet, a medium pot and a baking sheet.
With our local Chinese take-out options closed, we decided to try our hand at making our own. Luckily, we had a bottle of Kung Pao sauce in the pantry and two chicken breasts in the freezer. It was quite delicious served over a bowl of rice.
My wife has been wanting to make the taco ring recipe that is on the back of the Pillsbury Crescent Roll package. So, we decided to go for it. Brown the beef. Lay out the dough. Bake for 20 minutes. It was delicious. I highly recommend.
What’s next for our bare kitchen? Who knows?