For the love of peace, this is NOT a “coronacation.” And, forgive the words I may utter, or the swiftness my hand will slap you six-ways-to Sunday should you proclaim it so.
Companies large and small are laying off and mandating furloughs, so that, hopefully, we may resume business-as-usual once the curve is stomped flat and put in its place. Like many of you, I hardly know what day of the week it is in this navigate-life/work-from-home world. Non-essential businesses are now ordered closed.
I do know that friends with one or more spouses in health care have elected to live apart, long, long before the first coronavirus positive case hit our Lakelands, out of sheer precaution for not spreading it to vulnerable populations and family members.
Those same families are eating meals apart and a whole lot more. They knew it was a matter of when, not if, the Lakelands were affected. They have also painted their home windows with brightly colored “Stay Home” messages, to implore neighbors to follow their advice.
My own spouse’s requisite health care provider gear these days more closely resembles a riot gear face shield, plus lots of sealed masks, gowns and gloves. Then, there is the changing clothes before you enter the house after a shift, washing what you wore during your shift when you come home, and showering before you go to sleep, even though you showered before your shift.
The sooner we do what is necessary to stop the spread, the better. Let’s all do our part to help each other through this, now rather than later.