My writing partner while working from home

SIMPSONVILLE – I have a confession. I have some help with filing my stories from home. I have a writing companion.
She doesn’t really like me to type on my computer unless she can chew on her favorite toy. Yeah, my writing companion is a puppy. River Song is a St. Berdoodle. She is half-Saint Bernard and half-Standard Poodle. She is almost 10 months old and already past 70 pounds right now.
Often when we are having a staff meeting via video conference, she will try to join in. However, she prefers to take many naps, in many different places. She could sleep all day or play all day.
She doesn’t watch television except for the live action versions of "The Lion King" or her personal favorite, "Aladdin."
She can have an attitude sometimes, but we love her and her personality.
On some of my phone interviews this week I’m sure the interviewees could here jumping around or running on the wood floor. Mostly, she will just preoccupy herself and I will keep on writing.
One thing though. She refuses to do laundry. Silly puppy.