You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

My little newsroom has a new addition

  • By James Hicks
Desk chair
JAMES HICKS | INDEX-JOURNAL

Working from home can be a comfortable arrangement. Many would say that working from home provides all the comforts of home. That is if you have comfortable arrangement set up.

Since the IJ newsroom vacated our building on Phoenix Street a few weeks ago, I have been working from home in different locations: first in Simpsonville and now in Greenwood.

With most of our stuff packed up for the last two months, we can now finally unpack our things and settle in. For the purpose of working from home, we don’t have all that much to make for an office because neither I nor my wife had a need for an office setup with our previous jobs.

When we moved into our new house in the City of Greenwood, we were able to get our small wooden desk out of the storage unit and nestle a wooden chair underneath to create a small office.

Comfort is not as important as functionality, and for the past two weeks, I have endured the wooden chair.

On Monday, my wife bought me an office chair to finally give me some comfort while I work at my desk. It is very comfortable and will get a lot of use in the next few weeks.

In honor of working from home, I have adorned it with an IJ yard sale apron. My little newsroom.

Contact staff writer James Hicks at jhicks@indexjournal.com or on Twitter @jameshicks3.

Letters from home

About this blog

From telecommuting to the new public home school model, a growing number of us are homebound for the foreseeable future as we take unprecedented steps to slow and hopefully stop the spread of the new coronavirus that is sweeping the world. This blog is our attempt to catalog some of the daily changes we are experiencing together. If you want to share your story with us, email us at newsroom@indexjournal.com.

COVID-19

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

Greater Greenwood United Ministry plans Non-Event Fundraiser

The novel coronavirus is causing nonprofits to approach things differently, even fundraising.

Health officials: Hospitals won't exceed capacity if people stay home

Health officials: Hospitals won't exceed capacity if people stay home

While hospitals are preparing contingency plans in case the COVID-19 pandemic leaves more people in need of medical care than expected, state health experts don’t currently expect a surge that will exceed hospitals’ current capacities.

+4
Trash increases as people stay home amid coronavirus fears

Trash increases as people stay home amid coronavirus fears

With many employees working from home, children out of school and government orders to stay home, many people are spending more time at home than they normally would. While staying at home might decrease the spread of COVID-19, it isn’t decreasing how much trash households are generating.

First SCDC inmate tests positive for COVID-19

First SCDC inmate tests positive for COVID-19

A 69-year-old inmate at Kirkland Reception and Evaluation Center in Columbia has tested positive for COVID-19, the first inmate in the state prison system to test positive for the fast-spreading respiratory virus.

Lakelands sees seven new COVID-19 cases; SC death toll reaches 120

Lakelands sees seven new COVID-19 cases; SC death toll reaches 120

State health officials announced 136 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday and one additional death.

Clinton day care owner shares father's fatal fight with COVID-19

Clinton day care owner shares father's fatal fight with COVID-19

Wrapped from head to toe in protective gear, a mask and goggles covering her face, Emily Campbell sat beside her husband of 57 years as he lay in his hospital bed, the tube of a ventilator running down his throat as his body fought COVID-19.