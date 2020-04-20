My little newsroom has a new addition

Working from home can be a comfortable arrangement. Many would say that working from home provides all the comforts of home. That is if you have comfortable arrangement set up.
Since the IJ newsroom vacated our building on Phoenix Street a few weeks ago, I have been working from home in different locations: first in Simpsonville and now in Greenwood.
With most of our stuff packed up for the last two months, we can now finally unpack our things and settle in. For the purpose of working from home, we don’t have all that much to make for an office because neither I nor my wife had a need for an office setup with our previous jobs.
When we moved into our new house in the City of Greenwood, we were able to get our small wooden desk out of the storage unit and nestle a wooden chair underneath to create a small office.
Comfort is not as important as functionality, and for the past two weeks, I have endured the wooden chair.
On Monday, my wife bought me an office chair to finally give me some comfort while I work at my desk. It is very comfortable and will get a lot of use in the next few weeks.
In honor of working from home, I have adorned it with an IJ yard sale apron. My little newsroom.