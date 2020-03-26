Lunching in a cozy office

CLINTON — It was a rare lunch meeting between my daughter, Annaelise, and me.
We were sitting in my office on Wednesday and I had honey roasted ham and muenster cheese on toasted bread, courtesy of a nearby kitchen. She had a Lunchable.
Perhaps I should explain.
Like many in the Lakelands and across the country, I am telecommuting to limit my exposure to others in hopes I won't catch or spread the new coronavirus, COVID-19, and do my part to limit this pandemic. My 7-year-old daughter is home, too, with public schools closed for the foreseeable future.
It's no snow day. I still have daily deadlines and she's buried in packets. Still, it is always a blessing to spend more time with my wife and daughter — even if it's more by occupying adjacent spaces than quality family time.
And I get good company for lunch, even if it's a starving second-grader who sneaks bites of my sandwich between crunching crackers and pulling apart small cheese slices.