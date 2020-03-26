You are the owner of this article.
Lunching in a cozy office

  • By Matthew Hensley
Lunch buddy

Annaelise sits across from her father, Matthew Hensley, a few minutes before helping herself to part of his sandwich.

 MATTHEW HENSLEY | INDEX-JOURNAL

CLINTON — It was a rare lunch meeting between my daughter, Annaelise, and me.

We were sitting in my office on Wednesday and I had honey roasted ham and muenster cheese on toasted bread, courtesy of a nearby kitchen. She had a Lunchable.

Perhaps I should explain.

Like many in the Lakelands and across the country, I am telecommuting to limit my exposure to others in hopes I won't catch or spread the new coronavirus, COVID-19, and do my part to limit this pandemic. My 7-year-old daughter is home, too, with public schools closed for the foreseeable future.

It's no snow day. I still have daily deadlines and she's buried in packets. Still, it is always a blessing to spend more time with my wife and daughter — even if it's more by occupying adjacent spaces than quality family time.

And I get good company for lunch, even if it's a starving second-grader who sneaks bites of my sandwich between crunching crackers and pulling apart small cheese slices.

Letters from home

About this blog

From telecommuting to the new public home school model, a growing number of us are homebound for the foreseeable future as we take unprecedented steps to slow and hopefully stop the spread of the new coronavirus that is sweeping the world. This blog is our attempt to catalog some of the daily changes we are experiencing together. If you want to share your story with us, email us at newsroom@indexjournal.com.