You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Look for those bear necessities of life

  • By Richard Whiting
bear

During these uncertain COVID-19 times, a simple teddy bear can be a source of comfort, a necessity in life for sure.

Confession.

As a kid, I had a special little bear. And he was pink. Laugh, but don't judge. He, along with Blue and White, the name I assigned a soft toy dog, and a handful of others were my comforters mostly at night.

Here in Forest Hills at the north end of Greenwood County, just a rock's throw from a now-vacant Greenwood High School, at the urging of Peggy Hammett by way of a note in our mailboxes, a bear hunt was begun. Peggy thought back to the origin of the Teddy Bear, named for President Theodore "Teddy" Roosevelt. Don't know the story? Here's one source that explains why the iconic soft toy became popular and gave so many kids comfort: nps.gov/thrb/learn/historyculture/storyofteddybear.htm.

And so it goes that most households put bears in windows, at their front doors and even outside on sheltered porches. The idea was that while we maintained physical distancing, we can walk in our neighborhood and distract the kids with a bear hunt.

My kids are not kids any longer. One has three children she and her husband are now keeping at home and coming up with all sorts of ways to teach at home — although they are on spring break. They have also had to come up with ways to explain the coronavirus, ways that the minds of 3-, 5- and 9-year-old minds can understand, but without instilling fear.

We participated in the bear hunt. The little fella in the photo sits at the front door, keeping watch and, we hope, providing comfort to kids walking by with their parents or grandparents. We have two others looking out from our kitchen and dining room windows.

Truth is, they provide us comfort too during these uncertain times. And I bet they do the same for our neighbors walking by with their children.

I had my pink teddy, along with the other toys, stored in a chest in the room where I stayed when visiting my grandparents' home on Eastern Shore of Virginia growing up. I figured one day my children would enjoy them and find them to be a source of comfort. But they were consumed when that house burned to the ground in June 1972.

Laugh if you want, but I admit I wish I still had that little pink bear today.

Whiting is executive editor of the Index-Journal. Contact him at rwhiting@indexjournal.com, or follow him on Twitter @IJEDITOR.

Letters from home

About this blog

From telecommuting to the new public home school model, a growing number of us are homebound for the foreseeable future as we take unprecedented steps to slow and hopefully stop the spread of the new coronavirus that is sweeping the world. This blog is our attempt to catalog some of the daily changes we are experiencing together. If you want to share your story with us, email us at newsroom@indexjournal.com.

COVID-19

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

How to wear cloth face coverings, make your own at home

How to wear cloth face coverings, make your own at home

Greenwood residents began making masks for health care workers when the rumblings of a possible masks shortage spread across the country. To keep medical professionals healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic, they need as many surgical masks and N-95 respirators as possible, meaning most reside…

Matthew Hensley: If you've been paying attention, COVID-19 case estimate shouldn't scare you

Matthew Hensley: If you've been paying attention, COVID-19 case estimate shouldn't scare you

On Monday, state health officials did something for the first time during the pandemic: they released an estimate of how many people are infected with COVID-19.

Destiny of Greenwood to provide supper, snacks to D50 students

Destiny of Greenwood to provide supper, snacks to D50 students

With many families wondering where their kids’ next meals will come from, Destiny of Greenwood is giving residents another option during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Greenwood-Abbeville Coalition seeks help in spreading kindness

The Greenwood Abbeville Coalition is asking people to help share a little love next week.

Greenwood Mall temporarily closes during coronavirus pandemic

Greenwood Mall temporarily closes during coronavirus pandemic

If you have a hankering to visit the mall despite Gov. Henry McMaster’s work-or-home order, you’ll have to go somewhere other than Greenwood.

Officers seek fairness when enforcing work-or-home order

Officers seek fairness when enforcing work-or-home order

With Gov. Henry McMaster’s “work or home” order having gone into effect Tuesday afternoon, local and state law enforcement agencies are ready to enforce the order, but want to respect everyone’s civil liberties.