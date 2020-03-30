You are the owner of this article.
Just stay the ... at home, please

  • By Richard Whiting
A cute but crude lil tune with sage advice in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis.

It's hard to find humor in much of anything these days, but do so if you can. Laughter, as we old-timers learned thanks to columnists such as Lewis Grizzard and Erma Bombeck, is indeed the best medicine. Don't laugh at anyone else's plight in these trying times, naturally, but it's good to find a laugh or smile moment as we move through these trying times.

Many musicians, famous and locally famous and loved, are taking to social media to share their music. They're playing and singing as a means of providing comfort and solace to us all, certainly to their fan base, but you know it has to be as therapeutic for them as it is comforting to the rest of us. Those videos make us smile, some maybe even can make us laugh.

That said, and at great risk of offending some, it is difficult not to laugh when seeing a video making the rounds on — what else? — Facebook. I cannot attach it here, for fear of copyright issues, yes, but mostly out of fear of violating decency issues. The video is created by This Is America and features an older, balding and bearded man seated at a piano. A simple tune he bangs out and a simple, if somewhat crude message, he belts out.

If I have piqued your interest, you can likely find it with a simple Google search by keying in "Stay the F at Home." Yeah. That F. But the sentiment is spot on. It's the same message we have editorially been trying to get Gov. Henry McMaster to relay, by executive order, to all of us.

Of course, we would not expect him to use that type of language. He's a good Southern gentleman. But we who grew up in and live in the South also know there are some dainty ways to tell someone where to go and make them feel good about it.

Whiting is executive editor of the Index-Journal. Contact him at rwhiting@indexjournal.com, or follow him on Twitter @IJEDITOR.

Letters from home

About this blog

From telecommuting to the new public home school model, a growing number of us are homebound for the foreseeable future as we take unprecedented steps to slow and hopefully stop the spread of the new coronavirus that is sweeping the world. This blog is our attempt to catalog some of the daily changes we are experiencing together. If you want to share your story with us, email us at newsroom@indexjournal.com.

