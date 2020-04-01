It's quiet. Too quiet

A veritable ghost town.
That's the simplest way I can describe our newsroom at this point in time. Granted, I'm kind of used to it.
I've been at the Index-Journal for 21 years. In that time, I've seen people come and go. I couldn't list off names of the numerous talented journalists who have spent days, months and years in this building, sharing the goings-on in the Lakelands with our readers. Some I miss, some I have forgotten who they were.
In any case, as Greg "I Bleed Carolina Blue" Deal previously posted, I'm used to the noise that comes with a newsroom. I'm used to the bizarre phone calls some of our reporters and editors get and laugh about. The colorful language that flies around this cavernous room on a daily basis is a necessity for me to know everything is OK. Everything isn't OK, is it?
"Superwoman" Wanda Rinker and I are fairly regular presences in this newsroom and, as of late, we're usually the ONLY presences in this newsroom. Granted, it's easier to get stuff done without all the distractions, but it's just not the same.
I still work remotely with Richard "The Thespian" Whiting and Matt "Duck Dynasty" Hensley to make sure readers and advertisers get the money's worth with each edition, but I have to admit that it's just not the same around here without the staff's colorful personalities.
After 21 years of newsroom noise, it's too quiet around here.
Stay safe out there. Wash your hands and stay home when possible. We'll get through this together.