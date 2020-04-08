You are the owner of this article.
It's finally happened

  • By James Hicks
James and Marie Hicks in front of house

James and Marie Hicks snap a picture in front of their new house in Greenwood.

Did you catch that? No dateline. Those are used in stories to tell readers where those stories are filed from. Not one here. Not anymore.

I have previously written in this blog while working remotely from our house in Simpsonville and about some of the challenges in working from a house that I could have to vacate at any moment for a showing.

I attached the dateline to those blog entries, as does Matt Hensley to his.

No datelines needed anymore. We have officially moved to Greenwood.

We still have a number of boxes to unpack and a few projects to work on. But, in the current state of the world, I guess it is good to have a list of things that you can work on while staying at home. But, it is a lot of boxes.

It is a lot nicer being close to Greenwood and my writing companion is loving the fenced-in backyard to play in. My wife fell in love with this house the moment she stepped foot into it, after having looked at 13 other homes back in February.

We now can settle in and get used to life in the Lakelands. That is after we unpack all of these boxes!

So, stay safe. Stay home (or go to work). 

Contact staff writer James Hicks at jhicks@indexjournal.com or on Twitter @jameshicks3.

Letters from home

About this blog

From telecommuting to the new public home school model, a growing number of us are homebound for the foreseeable future as we take unprecedented steps to slow and hopefully stop the spread of the new coronavirus that is sweeping the world. This blog is our attempt to catalog some of the daily changes we are experiencing together. If you want to share your story with us, email us at newsroom@indexjournal.com.

