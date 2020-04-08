It's finally happened

Did you catch that? No dateline. Those are used in stories to tell readers where those stories are filed from. Not one here. Not anymore.
I have previously written in this blog while working remotely from our house in Simpsonville and about some of the challenges in working from a house that I could have to vacate at any moment for a showing.
I attached the dateline to those blog entries, as does Matt Hensley to his.
No datelines needed anymore. We have officially moved to Greenwood.
We still have a number of boxes to unpack and a few projects to work on. But, in the current state of the world, I guess it is good to have a list of things that you can work on while staying at home. But, it is a lot of boxes.
It is a lot nicer being close to Greenwood and my writing companion is loving the fenced-in backyard to play in. My wife fell in love with this house the moment she stepped foot into it, after having looked at 13 other homes back in February.
We now can settle in and get used to life in the Lakelands. That is after we unpack all of these boxes!
So, stay safe. Stay home (or go to work).