Is your waistline growing in captivity?

CLINTON — Working from home is creating a lot of personal growth. Unfortunately, it's mostly in my waistline, the result of me being at home with all of my snacks.
I walk into the kitchen, generally for some legitimate reason — to refresh my coffee, put something in the trash, check on the status of my junk food — and all too often I walk back down the hall to my makeshift office with some sugar-laden munchie.
You know those snack cakes you begrudgingly pick up at the gas station when you need a pick-me-up? I buy them by the box. We stay stocked on Fudge Rounds, Swiss Rolls and the like, despite my appetite's best efforts.
And when I'm done with one of those calorie-rich treats and have a free minute, I walk the empty wrapper down the hall and deposit it in the trash. After all, there's no such receptacle in my cozy little workspace.
While I'm there, I hear something calling me from the pantry. It's another chocolaty delight trapped inside crinkly plastic.
I know I should resist. I know I should be strong.
But now that it's unwrapped, I guess I have to eat it.
Hi, I'm Matthew and I have a problem.
After taking an eye-opening semester of Google University last night, here were a few tips that seemed helpful — at least assuming I follow them:
Set a schedule: Don't just wander the house aimlessly grazing. Get some structure. Set aside time to eat regular meals and take breaks. This can also help you — oh, hold on, there's something on Facebook — focus.
Hide your snacks: No, not from other people, from yourself. If you have food within arm's reach, you are in danger of developing hand-to-mouth disorder. Keep your junk in the other room.
Have healthy snacks: Ugh, this is the hard one. If your munchies aren't filled with sugar or sodium, then when you do snack, it probably won't grow your pants size.
Stay hydrated: Sometimes, when you think you're hungry, your body just wants water. And I don't mean coffee, which doesn't help much for staying hydrated. I mean water.
This is by no means a complete list. If you have any tips you want to add, email me at mhensley@indexjournal.com. Also, email me if you have your own addition for our "Letters from home" blog.
Y'all, stay safe, stay home when you can and wash your hands often. Also, lay off the snacks.
Which reminds me, how is my stash doing? Hold on, I have an empty wrapper. Let me walk down there and check.