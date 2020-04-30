I don't know. The check is in the mail?

CLINTON — No, we don't know the location of your economic impact check.
Sure, we can tell you some broad things about what is happening with your check and have done some coverage of hiccups, but if you don't know where your check is, chances are we don't either.
This seems like a silly thing to say, but the Index-Journal newsroom has received at least eight phone calls in the past few weeks from people wondering where their checks are. It might be more since we aren't there to answer our phones but do check our voicemail.
If you want to know where your money is, check your bank account first. If money hasn't magically materialized there, the IRS has a place where you can find out: irs.gov/coronavirus/economic-impact-payments.
If it can't find your information, shout at the website, or at least the typist's version of shouting. Key in your information IN ALL CAPS. If it has the wrong bank account information, the FAQ page will tell you what to do. If the IRS needs more information, it will tell you on the payment status page.
All of that is very easy, at least if you have a computer. Most of the people calling us either lack computer access or are older and not adept at navigating the World Wide Web. And for right now, they can't go to the library to get help.
So while we can't help these callers — I'm not about to have our newsroom staff take Social Security numbers and birth dates over the phone to plug into the site — you can check on your parents or grandparents to make sure they get their money.
And please, don't take advantage. If you do, there might be serious consequences. According to South Carolina law, "A person who knowingly and willfully exploits a vulnerable adult is guilty of a felony and, upon conviction, must be fined not more than five thousand dollars or imprisoned not more than five years, or both, and may be required by the court to make restitution."